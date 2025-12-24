Standing for Jesus Christ and advocating for righteousness in the public sphere

Over the course of the last year, we have been at the forefront of some of the most crucial ideological fights our nation has seen.

Through our advocacy, research and campaigns, we have equipped the Church, our politicians, and the public to face the key issues of our day with courage, conviction and the determination to see Jesus glorified.

Your support has helped lay the foundation from which we’ve been able to build this movement of voices speaking for Jesus in every area of life and society.

This is a list of some of the key ways we have fought for Jesus, truth, life and freedom in the last year.

Dismantling extreme gender ideology

We’ve been actively protecting vulnerable children and women across the UK by exposing the harm of radical transgender ideology and puberty blockers.

We have stood against the re-introduction of puberty blockers through our policy work and by joining a protest outside the Department for Health and Social Care.”

And by standing with the Darlington Nurses, we’ve held firm to the goodness of God’s design for men and women.

Equipping the UK to face the challenge of Islam

Tim Dieppe, our Head of Public Policy, has steadfastly continued to expose the danger of Islamist ideology in the UK.

He has worked to equip Christians to tackle this challenge boldly, biblically and with the gospel through his book, ‘The Challenge of Islam’.

We’ve also tirelessly called out the secrecy and bias of the ‘Islamophobia’ definition working group, and enabled Christians to speak up and oppose this definition that would silence legitimate criticism of Islam.

As the severity of the grooming gangs scandal has been increasingly exposed, we have brought its Islamic foundation to the forefront of the public discussion and advocated for true, open justice for the victims.

Our report, with Dr Mark Durie, garnered much attention, both from politicians and the public, and we continue to speak up and raise awareness about the challenge of radical Islamic ideology in the UK.

Bringing Jesus to the heart of our nation

As our nation has faced seismic shifts in politics and culture, we’ve consistently brought Jesus to the foreground in discussions about Christian nationalism, Unite the Kingdom, the ‘Quiet Revival’, and cultural Christianity.

We’ve also shown a better way; by calling our nation to the only one who can bring everlasting hope and change to our nation: Jesus Christ.

Defending the freedom to be transformed by the gospel

With the looming threat of a ban on ‘conversion therapy’, we’ve continued to show how the gospel is a call to change – to be transformed by Christ.

We’ve consistently defended Christians’ freedom to proclaim this message of transformation and repentance.

Building Christian education and defending parental rights

Our education team has advocated for parental freedoms in choosing the education they believe best for their children, despite many new serious challenges.

They have been instrumental in supporting many new education initiatives, protecting home education, and equipping the next generation.

Defending the unborn and fighting abortion

In 2025, abortion was decriminalised up to birth as we held a prayer rally while our politicians cast their devastating votes.

Since this point, we have continued to expose the injustice of abortion – both for the unborn and for the parents involved – and called our nation back to a biblical understanding of the value of life.

A detailed and research-rich report that we commissioned on abortion ‘buffer zones’ also exposed how these restrictions are a severe breach of 300 years of religious freedom in the UK.

Upholding God’s good design for men and women

Our petition urging Westminster to stop flying the controversial Pride Progress Flag accumulated thousands of signatures.

We continued to challenge unbiblical sexual indoctrination and to equip the Church with a biblical understanding of sexuality and gender.

Protecting vulnerable lives by opposing assisted suicide

This year we have wholeheartedly opposed the proposed introduction of assisted suicide in the UK.

It has been a hard battle, but with your support the tide is turning.

We have held poignant visual demonstrations, enabled Christians to write to MPs and to peers, ran a highly effective social media campaign called No Way Back, equipped the Church to understand this issue, gathered hundreds of Christians every week to pray for the protection of life, and provided insightful analysis of the bill.

Preserving freedom of speech

As Kristie Higgs won her ground-breaking case at the Court of Appeal, we were there publicly defending the right to free speech and to uphold our Christian beliefs in public.

In another win for Christian freedoms, we also overturned a controversial Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) that had effectively criminalised an Uxbridge church’s Christian outreach ministry.

And we’ve continued advocating for Christians’ freedom to proclaim their faith publicly, enabling the vindication of multiple street preachers including John Steele and Shaun O’Sullivan, who were both arrested for voicing their beliefs about Islam and the gospel.

Our work defending street preachers and raising awareness about the challenges they face – from the police and the public – is actively preserving this crucial element of our Christian faith for future generations.

Standing with our clients

We’ve also created several high-profile petitions in support of our clients, including nurse Jennifer Melle – suspended for ‘misgendering’ a convicted male paedophile patient – and Rev. Dr Bernard Randall – sacked for a sermon upholding the validity of God’s design for marriage.

Our crucial work this year has only been possible because of your support. But we are facing an even greater challenge next year, with many unforeseen challenges and opportunities to make Jesus known in our nation.

Will you stand with us as we enter the coming year and help this work continue?

|