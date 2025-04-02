Stand with Jennifer Melle

Jennifer Melle is a Christian nurse who referred to a male, trans-identifying convicted paedophile prisoner as ‘Mister’.

While working a shift, Jennifer, a senior nurse, was called to assist with a volatile patient, ‘Mr X’, a prisoner who wanted to self-discharge.

After Jennifer referred to him as ‘Mr’, he screamed, “Do not call me Mr! I am a woman!”

Jennifer replied that she couldn’t refer to him as ‘her’ or ‘she’ as it was against her Christian faith, but instead offered to call him by his name.

“How about I call you n*****?” the man yelled, “Yes, black n*****!”

Rather than giving her support and protecting her, the NHS Trust where she worked punished her.

The prisoner – a convicted paedophile – is in a high security male prison after multiple convictions for luring boys into sex acts while pretending to be a teenage girl on social media.

The prisoner’s medical records listed him as male – not female or transgender. The name board simply gave a feminine name. He appeared masculine, standing over six feet tall and large.

Jennifer was pulled aside and told she had to respect equality and diversity. Then, she was pressured to supply management with a statement and warned that if she didn’t attend a mandatory meeting with HR, she would be sent home while the investigation was happening.

She also now faces disciplinary action for supposedly ‘breaking the Code of Conduct’ by not calling Mr X a ‘she’. She is also facing an inquisition by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

With the support of the Christian Legal Centre, Jennifer is fighting for justice and standing for the freedom to speak truth.

It is totally unjust that Jennifer has faced any discipline or investigation because of what she said and did.

Please sign the petition today to tell the Secretary of State for Health, The Rt Hon Wes Streeting MP, to issue national guidance protecting NHS staff from compelled speech on gender identity – especially in high-risk clinical and safeguarding settings where clarity, biological reality, and professional judgement must take precedence.

