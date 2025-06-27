Remove Pride Progress flags – fly the Union Jack instead

We have launched a petition urging Adam Hug, Leader of Westminster City Council, to take down a vast display of Pride Progress flags in Central London, and display the Union Jack instead. You can sign it here.

Westminster Council has once again chosen to elevate transgender ideology over unity by approving a vast display of Pride Progress flags.

The iconic Regent Street is now saturated with these divisive flags, where Union Jacks were flown before.

By replacing a unifying national emblem with the banner of a discredited ideology, the Council has ignored public concern, breached its duty of neutrality, and exposed itself to legal challenge.

Sign the petition to join us in urging Westminster Council to restore the Union Jack and stop using public space to promote divisive and discredited ideology.

What’s wrong with the Pride Progress flag?

1. It champions transgender ideology that is highly divisive and that more than half the population disagrees with, by placing the pink, blue and white colours of the trans flag at the heart of its design. It pushes the dangerous belief that sex is not biological but self-declared.

2. It promotes a worldview that has helped lead to a systemic erasure of women’s rights in language, law and everyday life. From official documents replacing the word “mother” with “parent,” to the blatant unfairness in women’s sport, where biological males identifying as female have taken podium places, scholarships and records. Women are being told to make room for male bodies in changing rooms, rape shelters and even prisons, and they are punished for speaking out when they object. What was once unthinkable has now become policy in many institutions, and it is women and girls who are being forced to bear the cost.

3. It encourages harmful medical interventions on children, promoting a narrative that they can be “born in the wrong body”. This lie has led to the use of puberty blockers, synthetic hormones and the surgical mutilation of girls and boys. Many of these children grow up to realise the truth too late, left with permanent damage and deep regret. The stories of these detransitioners are multiplying as the consequences of gender ideology become impossible to ignore.

4. It wrongly conflates racial identity with sexual and gender ideologies, placing black and brown stripes alongside the colours of the transgender flag as if these categories are part of the same political struggle. This erases the unique history and challenges faced by ethnic minorities and forces them to be symbolically enlisted in an ideology many do not share. It is a manipulative and reductive gesture that exploits race in an attempt to lend credibility to harmful transgender ideology.

5. It divides even those it seeks to represent, with many people identifying as lesbian, gay and bisexual openly rejecting what the flag represents.

6. It is ugly, intrusive, and entirely unsuited to the historic character of Regent Street. Unlike the Union Jack, which enhances the street’s sense of tradition and national pride, the Progress Pride flag disrupts the visual harmony with loud, clashing colours and a political message that many do not support.

Why now?

Last year, more than 31,000 people signed our petition telling Westminster Council to refuse permission for Pride Progress flags to be flown. They ignored public outcry and went ahead with flying hundreds of those flags on the iconic Regent Street.

Since then, the public conversation around sex and gender has turned in our favour.

We saw the Cass Review discredit the indiscriminate affirmation of gender confusion in children. And earlier this year, we saw the Supreme Court align the law with what science and God’s word has told us all along.

You would think that “Pride month” this year might look a little different.

But it doesn’t.

This year, Westminster Council has repeatedly dug in despite public outcry, rubber-stamping a mass display of more than 300 LGBTQI+ Progress Pride flags. Permission has been granted for these divisive flags to be flown at 20 locations from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly.

At the moment, Union Jack flags fly on Oxford Street to commemorate VE Day and the sacrifices made in World War Two. What if these were flown all year round, at the same world-renowned locations instead?

It would be a welcome representation to locals and tourists of what we do stand for. It would send a message of real solidarity – and not at the expense of impressionable minds that need the truth told in love, rather than lies that they are born in the wrong body.

Those who do not join under the Pride Progress flags have been considered as “hateful”, “discriminatory”, “intolerant” and “bigoted”. But this couldn’t be further from the truth.

Please sign our petition calling on Westminster Council to take down Pride Progress flags immediately, and instead keep timeless Union Jack flags on display.

Our petition to Westminster Council

Dear Councillor Adam Hug, Please take down large scale displays of Pride Progress flags in Westminster, particularly Regent Street immediately. What they represent is incredibly harmful and divisive, and exacerbates tensions between people of different characteristics – religions, sexual orientations and gender identity. If inclusion truly is the goal, we ask that you put and keep up Union Jack flags along Regent Street and the surrounding areas. This would better reflect the widely-held beliefs and cultural identity of those who reside in London and across the UK. Many people experience Pride Progress flags as an attack on historic, traditional beliefs about sex and gender. They send the message that people holding these views – who are worthy of respect in a democratic society – are not welcome. In light of the Cass Review and the Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman, we find it highly inappropriate that the Pride Progress flags display has gone ahead this year. Please take it down immediately and block them in the future so that everyone can feel welcome in Regent Street and the surrounding areas.

