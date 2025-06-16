‘Wokeminster Council’ approves Progress Pride Flag on London’s Regent Street

Christian Concern has accused Westminster City Council of ‘indoctrinating’ Londoners and ‘breaching planning control’ after repeatedly rubber-stamping mass LGBTQI+ Pride flag displays without proper consultation on one of the most famous streets in the world.

In recent years, the display has included over 300 LGBTQI+ Progress Pride flags which will take over Regent Street for weeks on end and beyond the time allotted.

On 22 June, the flags are set to replace the Union Jacks currently flying on Regent Street to remember VE Day and the sacrifices made in World War Two.

Westminster Council’s chief executive, Stuart Love, has commented that he is ‘proud to be called too woke’ and calls the council ‘Wokeminster Council.’

The Pride Progress Flag proclaim a secular religious ideology which seeks to group together categories of people based upon their sexual preferences and identity: in doing this it creates division between those people who do not recognise themselves under the umbrella of its myriad causes and those that do. Those who do not join under the Flag have been considered as “hateful”, “discriminatory”, “intolerant” and “bigoted”.

Christian Concern has previously made the point to the council that the Cass Review prohibits the indoctrination and confusion of primary school children with trans ideologies, yet this display proposes to do just that, exposing the hundreds of thousands of children who walk up and down Regent Street, including those who visit Hamleys, to a message and symbols which will be unlawful to teach and display in schools.

Last year, Christian Concern launched a petition signed by 31,000 people calling for the display to be stopped.

Nonetheless, the council has repeatedly dug in, leaving itself open to legal challenge.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “Many people experience these flags as an attack on historic, traditional beliefs about sex and gender. They send the message that people holding these views – which are worthy of respect in a democratic society – are not welcome.

“The majority of the public do not know the highly controversial and harmful symbolism presented by the Progress Pride Flag. At the heart of the flag is the trans flag – pink for girls, blue for boys and white for the ‘transition’ phase. This ideology been discredited by the Cass Review, the closure of the Tavistock, and most recently the Supreme Court ruling. When will the Crown Estate catch up with the rest of society?

“We will continue to urge Westminster City Council to stop allowing these displays in 2025 and in the future so that everyone can feel welcome in Regent Street and the surrounding areas. If the council chooses to proceed with the display we will consider taking legal action.”

