A Christian political vision for a nation at the crossroads

Chief Executive Andrea Williams lays out a Christian political vision for our nation in this cultural moment

I have been reflecting deeply, prayerfully, on what God is saying to His Church in this hour. I am freshly gripped by the words of Jesus in Matthew 28, the Great Commission we recite so easily but obey so shallowly.

For years, much of the Church has reduced this magnificent mandate to evangelism alone: preach the gospel, win converts, baptise believers, but largely leave the ‘transforming of the mind’ to the institutions of the State.

Yet Jesus, who has all authority in heaven and on earth, does not end His commission at conversion or baptism. He commands us to teach the nations to observe everything He has commanded. Every word. Every charge. Every aspect of life brought joyfully, humbly, comprehensively under the Lordship of Christ.

That means everything. That changes everything.

It means discipleship is not a minimalist enterprise but a maximalist one. Christ does not claim our Sundays and leave the rest to us. He claims every inch of the cosmos. There is no corner of our personal lives, or of national life, hidden from His authority. Not education. Not family. Not public morality. Not the economy. And certainly not politics.

We are not free agents with a “get out of hell” pass. We are servants of the King, living life coram Deo—before the face of God, for the glory of God.

That includes how we engage the nation.

The Church as watchmen

The prophet Isaiah records God saying, “I have set watchmen upon your walls” (Isaiah 62:6).

This is our calling as Christians. To see what others do not yet see. To speak when others remain silent. To warn, to guard, and also to promote and protect the promises of God.

Recently, standing among the ruins of Athens, looking over ancient walls, I sensed vividly what it means to be a watchman. You scan the horizon not out of fear but out of responsibility. You warn of danger. You announce good news. You keep a community safe.

For more than two decades, this has been the work of Christian Concern, sounding the alarm and lifting up hope. The prophet Ezekiel was told that if he failed to warn the people, their blood would be on his hands. That is how seriously God takes spiritual responsibility.

We’re living in a nation where in recent months we have voted to decriminalise abortion up to birth and have a government that appears determined to legalise assisted suicide. Death by abortion has now taken 11 million UK citizens. It’s serious.

Nations in turmoil

Look at our world: we are seeing the fracture of Western politics as we know it, an unravelling liberalism collapsing under its own contradictions, an emerging libertarianism, a growing, confident and increasingly political Islam and a rising grassroots populism.

What is the answer to this?

Not clever political triangulation. Not nostalgia. Not aggression.

It is the Great Commission.

It feels like we are witnessing the dying convulsions of progressive secular liberalism; what some call ‘wokeism’. In its vacuum, political Islam is asserting itself. Various reactionary movements are surging; some angry, some confused, some anti-Israel, some anti-Islam, some anti-immigrant. Many are highly suspicious of democratic institutions.

People know they need something solid, moral, transcendent. They hunger for Christianity even when they do not realise it. Some are appropriating the great symbols of Christianity because they have an idea that therein lies the answer.

They are right. Some of these people are coming to faith but many are still lost.

This, therefore, is the new mission field – ripe for noisy, messy, meaningful revival. Ripe for radical repentance after the brokenness of the promotion of corporate and individual sin through a culture that celebrated godlessness and self. Ripe for a moral reformation.

A Christian political vision – a true version of Christian nationalism

The only true and trustworthy alternative to these cultural earthquakes is a distinctly Christian political vision.

We saw in the 2024 General Election how independent MPs, backed by the Muslim Vote initiative, succeeded despite the barriers of first-past-the-post. Political Islam is now an organised force in our public life. Meanwhile, secular progressivism has lost its moral credibility. Its obsession with intersectionality and gender ideology has become detached from reality itself. When a society cannot define a woman, it cannot hope to define justice.

Between these two forces, political Islam on one side and imploding wokery on the other, many instinctively reach back toward a Christian moral order. They recognise the values they still cherish, compassion, human equality and dignity before the law, the sanctity of life, did not arise from secular philosophy but from centuries of Christian formation and order.

Our culture’s soul still has the ‘Jesus-shaped’ vacuum. So do our families, communities, and institutions. No secular framework, whether liberal or nationalist, can fill that void.

History reminds us who we are

British history powerfully illustrates this.

Stephen Langton, the biblical scholar who helped shape the Magna Carta, rooted law in Scripture.

King Alfred grounded English law in the Torah and the Sermon on the Mount, situating national identity explicitly within God’s story.

Our coronation service requires monarchs to swear to uphold “the true profession of the Gospel,” and Bibles were placed in their hands as reminders of divine rule.

The 1707 Act of Union, uniting England and Scotland, was possible because of a shared Christian identity.

Reformational Christianity introduced the idea of “spiritual democracy”: the radical conviction that every believer is competent before God. From this, political democracy eventually grew.

We forget that the best of our civilisation was built on the Bible.

But as Christianity declined in the 20th and 21st centuries, so did the foundations of those values.

Industrialised abortion raised questions about our commitment to life.

Critical theories revived racial division instead of healing it.

Gender ideology undermined the protections for women first won by Christian reformers like Elizabeth Fry.

Secularism cannot sustain the values it inherited from Christianity. Detached from God, they wither or mutate.

The way forward

So where do we stand now?

In a nation confused, fragmented, spiritually starved.

And what must we do?

We must do what Christians have always done at decisive moments in history:

Reformation in the Church

Repentance in the nation

Revival by the Spirit

Rebuilding according to God’s Word

We need Christians inside Labour articulating a moral vision rooted in truth. We need Conservatives who are actually conservative.

We need Reformers with real, clear answers that go beyond criticism.

We need leaders who offer moral clarity rather than mere reaction.

It is about recovering a Christian political imagination, a vision of national life lived under God’s authority, for human flourishing.

We are watchmen.

We must warn.

We must also announce hope.

Christ is still Lord.

His commission still stands.

And He is with us, always, to the end of the age.

|