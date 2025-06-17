What killed Aliyah?

17 June 2025

On Friday 20 June MPs are set to hold their final decisive vote on whether to introduce assisted suicide.

The new law would allow people with terminal illnesses to receive assistance to kill themselves, even if their motivation is because they feel like a burden on their loved ones.

What would that mean for ordinary people? Our new video shows the devastating truth of assisted suicide.

Visit our No Way Back website to learn more and use our new tool to help you send a unique email to your MP asking them to stop the bill.

