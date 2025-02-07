Stop ‘Islamophobia’ blasphemy law

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner is set to create a council that would draw up an official definition of ‘Islamophobia’.

But the people lined up to be involved are in favour of censoring criticism of Islam.

Dominic Grieve, who has been recommended to lead the council, commended the APPG definition of Islamophobia. Despite Islam being a religion, it claims that Islamophobia is “rooted in racism and a type of racism which targets Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”. It approves of vaguely worded tests that would allow any criticism of Islam to be branded as Islamophobic.

Qari Asim, an ex-imam is also shortlisted for the council. He was dismissed as a government advisor on ‘Islamophobia’ in 2022 for campaigning for a ban on UK cinemas showing The Lady of Heaven – a film about Muhammad’s daughter. Asim previously said that “Muslims cherish free speech” but wants to make exceptions to ban speech that Muslims find “distasteful” or “offensive”. He has also said that all depictions of Muhammad should be prohibited.

We can’t allow critique of Islam to be branded as Islamophobic hate speech or racism.

It was for fear of being called a racist that a security guard failed to intervene in the Islamist Manchester bombing in 2017. Grooming gangs, some of which are known to have included explicitly Islamic abuse, could have been exposed earlier had authorities not been afraid of being called racist.

The government needs to protect free speech on Islam, not take it away.

In recent years, people have faced severe consequences for criticising Islam:

The Batley teacher who showed a cartoon of Muhammad is still in hiding.

The courts recently ruled that Christian evangelist Ian Sleeper was seeking to stir up hatred of Muslims despite holding a sign that made his intent crystal clear: ‘Love Muslims, Hate Islam, Jesus is love and hope’.

Elsewhere in Europe, people who have protested against or mocked Islam have been targeted and killed, including Salwan Momika in Sweden and Charlie Hebdo cartoonists in France.

Even in the UK, evangelist Hatun Tash has faced multiple attempts on life, including her being stabbed, because of her critique of Islam.

No other group is protected from criticism or even mockery of its beliefs – Muslims should not receive special treatment that amounts to an Islamic blasphemy law.

Please sign the petition to tell the government we must be free to speak about Islam.

|