Report: UK grooming gangs and Islam by Mark Durie

13 November 2025

Dr Mark Durie argues in a detailed report for Christian Concern that the religion of Islam is more connected with grooming gang criminality than ethnicity.

Dr Durie’s report explores possible influences of Islamic theology and law on the grooming gang phenomenon in the UK, in which organised gangs of mainly Muslim men have intimidated, controlled, raped, tortured and sexually exploited underage girls, most of whom have been white non-Muslims.

Dr Mark Durie, is a Senior Research Fellow at the Arthur Jeffery Centre for the Study of Islam at Melbourne School of Theology. A theologian, author and Anglican pastor. He has published many articles and books on linguistics, Islam, Christian-Muslim relations, mission and religious freedom. His books on Islam include The Third Choice, Liberty to the Captives and The Qur’an and its Biblical Reflexes.

Livestream

On Monday 24 November at 9pm GMT, Dr Durie will join Christian Concern’s Head of Public Policy Tim Dieppe to discuss the report’s findings:

 
