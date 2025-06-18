A Call to Moral Reformation: Let us protect life and uphold truth

Chief Executive Andrea Williams shares her thoughts following the decriminalisation of abortion up-to-birth

The Bible says, “You shall not kill.” Good and just laws echo the same truth: the intentional taking of innocent life is wrong.

Yet today in our nation, we grieve the loss of over 10.8 million people who never had the chance to draw their first breath.

Abortion is the intentional ending of a pre-born human life.

That is the reality we must face with courage and clarity.

This week, we witnessed Parliament take a grievous step, stripping away the final protections for unborn children in this nation. It was a dark moment. A law that removes all consequences for abortion, even up to birth, is not a step forward in compassion or justice. It is a moral rebellion.

Any law that permits the killing of unborn children is deeply flawed. It harms the unborn, who are denied the right to live, and it also harms women, emotionally, spiritually, and physically, even when that harm is not immediately understood.

A just society protects its most vulnerable. If we have reached the point where killing is celebrated as progress, where the value of life is determined by convenience, then we must urgently examine the direction we are heading.

Tuesday 17 June 2025 marked a chilling moment in our national life with a Parliament boldly declaring that no protection will remain for the unborn, and that no woman will face any consequences for ending the life of her child. What kind of society calls this progress?

How can we call ourselves civilised when we do this to our own children?

This is not compassion. It is not justice. It is not progress.

It is a tragedy, for the mothers, the fathers, lost generations and for the children who are lost.

May God protect us. May He open our eyes to see what this truly is, a moral and spiritual catastrophe. And may a next generation movement rise, a movement for life, for truth, for the dignity of every human being created in the image of God.

God is light. God is life. Jesus overcame death and sin that we might have life. He calls us to be a people who choose hope over despair, life over death, truth over silence.

It is time for the Church to find her voice. To stand without apology for the sanctity of life. To speak truth in love. Because without a commitment to life, there can be no spiritual reformation. Without repentance, how can there be revival?

Now is the hour. Let us rise, Church. Let us be the voice for the voiceless. Let us contend for life and pray for a true revival of righteousness in this nation. If we really love Jesus we will speak Life.

