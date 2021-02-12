In His Image – Lent 2021 series

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image

Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.” So God created mankind in his own image,

in the image of God he created them;

male and female he created them. God blessed them and said to them, “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it. Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground.” (Genesis 1:26-28 NIV)

Everything we do at Christian Concern can be traced back to the truth that God made men and women ‘in his image’. But our culture has abandoned this, leading to sex and gender confusion and failing to protect all human life as precious.

So throughout Lent this year, we will be looking in depth at this reality of being made in God’s image. Twice a week, starting on Thursday 18 February, we will be releasing a series of podcasts and questions engaging with the Wilberforce Publications book In His Image, by Stephen McQuoid.

It’s a highly engaging and accessible book to both those new to the Christian faith, and those who have been Christians for years, and provides a helpful resource for both church members as well as leaders, introducing many of the biggest issues our society faces.

We will also shortly be releasing a full study guide for the book to use on your own, with a friend or in small groups with your church.

Read along with us

Please join us by ordering your copy now (on Kindle or paperback) you’ll receive it in good time to read along with us.

The schedule for the posts and podcasts is below – why not read the book with us?

18 February: Chapter 1 23 February: Chapter 2, part 1 25 February: Chapter 2, part 2 2 March: Chapter 3, part 1 4 March: Chapter 3, part 2 9 March: Chapter 4, part 1 11 March: Chapter 4, part 2 16 March: Chapter 5 18 March: Chapter 6 23 March: Chapter 7 25 March: Chapter 8 30 March: Chapter 9, part 1 1 April: Chapter 9, part 3

How to join us

In the meantime, watch a video with the book’s author, Dr Stephen McQuoid explaining the vision behind the book:

