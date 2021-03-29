In His Image: Episode 12 – Are we characterised by hope?

29 March 2021

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

Peter tells us to be ready to give a reason for the hope that is in us – but are we characterised by hope? Do our friends and neighbours see our hope? And is that a fool-proof guard against accusations and slander?

Our second-to-last In His Image podcast continues to look at how we are to live as Christians.

Listen to the full podcast below:

 

You can join us in our study of In His Image by ordering your own copy now (on Kindle or paperback), and downloading our free study guide.

