In His Image: Episode 11 – Salt, light and the world’s reaction

24 March 2021

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

Paul Huxley and Ben John look at Matthew 5 where Jesus describes his followers as salt and light.

What can we learn from this passage about how Christians should reach out to the world around them and what reaction can we expect?

Listen to the full podcast below:

 

You can join us in our study of In His Image by ordering your own copy now (on Kindle or paperback), and downloading our free study guide.

Come back each Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes, and make sure you’re following us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and Soundcloud to receive updates and join in the discussion.

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now