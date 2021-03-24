In His Image: Episode 11 – Salt, light and the world’s reaction

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

Paul Huxley and Ben John look at Matthew 5 where Jesus describes his followers as salt and light.

What can we learn from this passage about how Christians should reach out to the world around them and what reaction can we expect?

Listen to the full podcast below:

You can join us in our study of In His Image by ordering your own copy now (on Kindle or paperback), and downloading our free study guide.

