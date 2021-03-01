In His Image: Episode 4 – Is anything really right or wrong?

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

Does objective morality exist? Or to put it another way – is there only one way that people ought to live, no matter who they are or where they come from?

This week, our In His Image series looks at Romans 1:20-25 and our moral foundations.

How might you use these verses to argue for Christian morality?

Listen to the full podcast below:

You can join us in our study of In His Image by ordering your own copy now (on Kindle or paperback), and downloading our free study guide.

Come back each Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes, and make sure you’re following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Soundcloud to receive updates and join in the discussion.

|