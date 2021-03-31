In His Image: Episode 13 – Does the Church just condemn?

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

In our final In His Image podcast, Paul Huxley and Ben John look at Jesus’ famous words in John 3:16-17 – what they tell us about God and how we engage with the world around us.

Listen to the full podcast below:

You can join us in our study of In His Image by ordering your own copy now (on Kindle or paperback), and downloading our free study guide.

Come back each Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes, and make sure you’re following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Soundcloud to receive updates and join in the discussion.

|