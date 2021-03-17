In His Image: Episode 9 – The radical love of a husband and wife

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

Paul Huxley and Ben John continue their look through the issues raised by In His Image by Stephen McQuoid as they consider Ephesians 5 and the radical but beautiful pattern for marriage.

Listen to the full podcast below:

You can join us in our study of In His Image by ordering your own copy now (on Kindle or paperback), and downloading our free study guide.

Come back each Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes, and make sure you’re following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Soundcloud to receive updates and join in the discussion.

|