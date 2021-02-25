In His Image: Episode 3 – How the Fall changed everything

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

In our third episode, we continue to look at Genesis 3, focusing on how every aspect of creation is feeling the effects of the fall.

What effects of the Fall do you see in today’s world?

Is it loving to call society – including non-Christians to live according to God’s design?

Listen to the full podcast below:

