In His Image: Episode 7 – How have we drifted from the ten commandments?

10 March 2021

What does it mean to be made in God’s image? Join us this Lent as we engage with In His Image.

Which of the values mentioned in the Ten Commandments are the most neglected/rejected by society at large?

Listen to the full podcast below:

 

You can join us in our study of In His Image by ordering your own copy now (on Kindle or paperback), and downloading our free study guide.

Come back each Tuesday and Thursday for new episodes, and make sure you’re following us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and Soundcloud to receive updates and join in the discussion.

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now