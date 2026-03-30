Week 6: The Church must rise up

Over the last six weeks, we’ve shared about the many ways that our nation needs to change for the good of everyone and for the glory of God.

But this week, our prayers might be the most important of them all.

The health of the Church steers the direction of a nation. And our sixth week of Hope for our Nation sees us praying for the Church.

Now is the time for the Church to awake and arise.

Now is the time for the Church to roar the truth-speaking, justice-seeking, hope-bringing words of Jesus Christ, who is the hope for our nation.

Watch Andrea’s message, and find out how we’re equipping the Church to rise up and be bold for the name of Jesus Christ.

We are equipping and mobilising the Church to proclaim the lifegiving and eternal hope that is found in Jesus Christ. Here’s how we’re doing this:

Equipping the Church to find her voice again

What the Bible has to say is good news for everyone – and every aspect of society.

As Christ’s public witness, the Church needs to find her voice again, upholding a rich history of speaking up for truth, justice and the hope of redemption in Jesus.

We are waking up the Church, showing the importance of her influence in the UK, and equipping her to once again proclaim truth to our broken and lost nation.

The UK has abandoned God – it’s up to the Church to call our nation back to him once again.

Awake, Arise!

We’re moving around the country and building a movement to help the Church to stand and speak for Jesus in today’s world.

The darkness in our society is great. All around us, we are seeing the consequences of rejecting God’s good ways: disorder, brokenness and death. We are in a fight for life, for family and for freedom. But there is hope. In the midst of fast-moving cultural changes, we have an opportunity to stand up, speak out and shine his light in this dark world. God is calling his people to awake and arise. Connect with like-minded Christians from across the UK as we gather for Awake, Arise: a day of teaching, worship, prayer and testimonies that will encourage and equip you to: Look up and see Jesus, the Lord of all

Wake up and understand the battle around us

Rise up and bring the hope of Jesus to the heart of society

We recently held our first 2026 Awake, Arise! event in Bristol, and we have dates in London, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Aberdeen all upcoming in the next four months.

Find out more about our Awake, Arise! national tour.

Resources

We’re providing the Church with the resources she needs to speak the truth into society’s greatest challenges.

At Christian Concern, we point to the hope for society that is found uniquely in Jesus Christ. We speak of both the pattern and the power that God, in his goodness, gives for life in all its fullness. We can’t cover every important issue, but we do engage on many, especially where the darkness is greatest or the consequences gravest.

Love for God and for society compels us. We know the goodness and kindness of God, we see the bankruptcy and oppression of his rivals, and we cannot keep God’s message of love, truth and hope from those around us.

Find out more:

Prayer points this week

Mon 30 March:

Give thanks for church leaders who are committed to shepherding their churches in accordance with God’s word. Pray for their spiritual protection and that they would continue to lead faithfully and courageously..

Tue 31 March:

Give thanks for Christians who use their gifts of preaching and evangelism to reach the lost with the gospel. Pray that they would be faithful and fearless, inspiring many other Christians to live and speak for Jesus.

Wed 1 April:

Give thanks for the teaching, discipleship and pastoral ministries of churches. Pray that they would increasingly cultivate a love for God and neighbour that inspires Christians to follow Jesus in every area of their lives.

Thu 2 April:

Give thanks for the many ways churches serve their local communities not just by sharing the gospel directly but through acts of kindness. Pray that they would both show love and speak truth through these ministries.

Fri 3 April:

Give thanks for Jesus Christ’s sacrifice on the cross to reconcile us to God. Pray that we would have spiritual rest in the knowledge that “it is finished”, while being strengthened to take up our own crosses daily, following our Saviour.

Sat 4 April:

Give thanks that even when things seem at their darkest – like the day after Christ’s crucifixion – there is hope. Pray that Christians would follow God faithfully whether it is going with or against the flow of society.

Sun 5 April:

Give thanks that Jesus Christ was publicly vindicated through his resurrection, showing that all who are in him will inherit eternal life. Pray that Christians would speak publicly and boldly about Jesus Christ.

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