Week Three: Restore freedom by challenging anti-prayer laws

‘Safety’ quickly becomes an excuse for suppressing freedom.

And that’s what we’re seeing right now. Even silent prayer is banned in abortion censorship zones and politicians keep promising to ban consensual conversations that they call ‘conversion practices’.

Our third week of Hope for our Nation sees us praying for our government and business.

Watch Paul’s message, find out how we’re restoring vital Christian freedoms here in the UK, and pray with us for our nation and our government:

Here’s how we’re protecting the freedom to openly and unashamedly be a Christian and challenging laws that restrict and criminalise expressions of our Christian faith:

Stopping a ban on ‘conversion practices’

Radical sexual ideologies say that praying, expressing parental concerns, offering counselling for those struggling with same-sex attraction or gender dysphoria, and preaching the gospel message of repentance are ‘conversion practices’ which should be banned.

By opposing a ban on ‘conversion practices’, we are protecting Christians’ freedom to proclaim the gospel message of change, which calls sinners to be transformed by Jesus Christ.

We must protect our right to preach the saving hope of the gospel, to offer support to those wanting to change, and to publicise the personal testimonies of those who have left an LGBT+ lifestyle.

Challenging abortion censorship zones

There should be no public spaces designated as no prayer zones. Abortion censorship zones forbid people from praying and being peaceful pro-life presences near abortion centres.

We are opposing abortion ‘buffer zone’ restrictions that criminalise Christians for praying within a certain radius of an abortion centre. We are also dedicated to protecting innocent lives and our freedoms by preserving every Christians’ right to speak to, and about, God in any public space.

Protecting vital Christian street ministry

As one of the UK’s longest-held traditions, we staunchly protect Christian street ministry, including street preaching, support for the homeless and drug addicts, and debates contrasting Christianity to other religions.

We must protect the right to proclaim Jesus Christ and offer physical and spiritual support to those in need. But even more, we must make the most of this freedom while we have it by consistently proclaiming the gospel in public.

Advocating for Christian freedoms in the workplace

Through our precedent-setting legal cases and public defence of Christian freedoms, we’re empowering ‘everyday’ Christians and leaders to stand up, speak out and proclaim truth in our nation.

We’re building a culture of Christian freedom in the workplace, a widespread recognition of the importance of being able to hold to Christian beliefs and convictions both in private and at work.

Our faith should not be silenced behind closed doors: we should be allowed to celebrate it publicly and unashamedly. That’s why we are continuing to give legal support to high-profile cases that are setting precedents upholding our freedom to unashamedly identify ourselves as Christians.

Stopping an Islamic blasphemy law

The government is determined to define ‘Islamophobia’ or ‘anti-Muslim hostility’ in a way that would stifle the freedom to critique Islam even further.

We need to uphold the freedom to clearly and truthfully critique Islam.

Prayer points

Mon 9 March:

Give thanks for the government and for all the elected politicians who serve at Westminster and in the devolved legislatures. Pray for more Christians to be elected and for them to be wise, faithful and courageous in how they govern.

Tue 10 March:

Give thanks for the House of Lords and its special role in reviewing and improving the laws put forward by MPs. Pray that wise peers would be appointed and that Church of England bishops would become a strong positive witness to the chamber.

Wed 11 March:

Give thanks for local politicians and the ways they can uniquely serve their neighbourhoods. Pray that more Christians would be appointed to their local authorities and influence their localities for good.

Thu 12 March:

Give thanks for how public servants can support good governance and put policies into practice. Pray that they would be a strong Christian influence within the civil service and local government, implementing policies wisely and justly.

Fri 13 March:

Give thanks for the role many financial institutions have played in allocating wealth in productive ways. Pray that faithful Christians would rise to prominence in these organisations to steward money effectively and ethically.

Sat 14 March:

Give thanks for industry and the ways that manufacturing, energy and utility companies improve people’s living standards. Pray that Christians would be influential in helping these businesses steward creation responsibly.

Sun 15 March:

Give thanks for the ways scientific and technological breakthroughs have improved people’s lives. Pray that many Christians would be raised up who would lead technology companies that truly serve humankind.

