Abortion buffer zones: Reintroducing state censorship?

1 July 2025

In this report commissioned by Christian Concern, Dr Martin Parsons and Dr Gregory Gardner study the emergence of buffer zones in the UK

Christian Concern and the Christian Legal Centre has been challenging so-called ‘buffer zones’ since their introduction by certain local councils from 2014.

This report offers an in-depth legal, ethical, and human rights analysis of this growing area of UK legislation, and runs to over 100 pages, articulating evidence of women changing their minds as a result of the presence of pro-life supporters.

 
