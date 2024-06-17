Vote, pray and think Christianly about the election

As Christians who care about how law and policy shape society, we should be active, alert and assured that God is on the throne.

Which issues should matter to us Christians, and how might some affect our freedom to share the good news of the Gospel?

In this crucial time in the life of our nation, be informed about how to vote, campaign, pray and have conversations about the election through a biblical lens.

Find out about the issues that matter

Troubles with the economy, healthcare, immigration and the environment populate our headlines, but are symptomatic of a deeper root cause. Our chief executive Andrea Williams explains how society’s problems today stem from our wholesale rejection of Jesus Christ and his pattern for our society.

Instead, Christian foundations, the value of life, the goodness of family and the importance of freedom are pivotal to how we should vote and pray.

Our chief executive Andrea Williams explains that without a Christian vision, all nation’s will eventually crumble.

Our chief executive Andrea Williams explains why protecting life from womb to tomb is fundamental to good law.

In the same vein, Communications Assistant Sean Redfearn shows how the gospel accounts present Jesus as staunchly ‘pro-life’ from the beginning to end of life.

Communications Manager Paul Huxley explains why a flourishing society begins with valuing and prioritising life – abortion and euthanasia are just the tip of the iceberg.

Christian Hacking, a longtime pro-life campaigner is spearheading a new initiative, Vote Life. It is a network of independent pro-life candidates standing across the UK to make abortion a voting issue this election. He tells us more about the initiative.

As part of our ongoing Round the Table Election Watch special, Ben John was joined by Paul Huxley and Ade Omooba MBE to discuss the value of life and how it is an election issue. Join us live every Friday at 1pm with your comments and questions.

Understand what the parties stand for

What promises are politicians making in their party manifestos that are favourable?

Our head of public policy Tim Dieppe has been analysing manifestos from the largest UK-wide parties as they are released.

Responding to the Conservative Party’s Manifesto

Responding to the Labour Manifesto

Responding to the Liberal Democrats’ Manifesto

Pray with us

We have compiled a general election prayer guide according to these four pillars for a flourishing society, which you can download, print and pray through with your church or small group.

Join us on our next weekly election prayer livestream on Wednesday at 12.30pm, where guests lead us in prayer and supplication for God’s mercy on our land and leaders.

This will culminate in a prayer rally at Old Palace Yard, Westminster on 3 July, the evening before election. We will be joined by church and ministry leaders, and by Christians from around the country, as we gather in united prayer. You can find out more and register your interest on this page.

Besides praying, find out how to vote, host a hustings event and what questions you should be asking politicians.

If you found this resource helpful, do share it around and stay tuned on YouTube, X and Facebook for more updates on the election.

|