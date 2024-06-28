No one has a recruitment list like Jesus.

True freedom is found in Jesus, and this is evidenced by the broad range of people who have turned their lives around in order to follow him

True freedom is found only in following Jesus.

Nothing and no one boasts the width and length and height and depth of transforming love that Jesus has (Eph. 3:18).

You can try and help people in their brokenness, sin, and despondence by offering them man-made programmes and initiatives to get their lives ‘back on track’.

But man-made programmes and initiatives always last for only a time, they never fully satisfy, and they do nothing to change the heart.

Man-made programmes and initiatives are ultimately incapable of bringing true freedom.

Jesus, however, does his work on the inside. He works on the heart.

You will never see a human life changed so dramatically like a human life that’s been changed by Jesus.

Rich, poor, tall, small, big, little, male, female, Jew, Gentile, slave, free; pick your label.

Jesus has changed them all.

People from all walks and backgrounds and nations have flocked to Jesus. He is Chief of the most popular movement of all time.

What other movement can boast the extensive range of followers that Jesus can?

Christianity is sometimes accused of being a “white man’s religion.” But as PEW Research Center demonstrates:

“Christians are also geographically widespread – so far-flung, in fact, that no single continent or region can indisputably claim to be the center of global Christianity.”

Jesus is not constrained by any demographic (Gal. 3:28; Col. 3:11).

True freedom is found only in following Jesus, and billions have run to him to be set free.

However, I don’t need to elaborate on the transforming power of Jesus.

There is an abundance of testimonies that can display the power of the gospel without my words getting in the way.

So, here are just a few examples of people from all kinds of backgrounds who were radically changed by Jesus:

For the Son of Man came to seek and to save the lost. (Luke 19:10 NIV)

Muslims who turned to Jesus

Nabeel Qureshi was a devout Muslim who investigated and compared the evidence for Islam vs Christianity. Once he concluded that Christianity was true, he gave up everything precious to him in his life in order to share about Jesus.

Hatun Tash converted to Christianity and now risks her life to share the gospel with Muslims.

Hindus who turned to Jesus

Nijay Gupta left his family religion to become a Christian and is now in full-time academic ministry.

Rahil Patel was a Hindu monk who walked away from everything he knew to follow Jesus.

Atheists who turned to Jesus

Lee Strobel was a journalist who tried to disprove the truth of Christianity, but his investigation caused him to convert to following Jesus.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali was an ally of the New Atheists and an outspoken critic of religion, particularly of Islam. This year, she converted to Christianity.

Buddhists who turned to Jesus

Susan Lim decided to follow Jesus in her teenage years after growing up in a Buddhist family, and her conversion eventually led to her family also coming to Jesus.

Apisit Viriya grew up Buddhist, but experienced a radical life change when he encountered Jesus and gave his life to him.

Same-sex-attracted people who turned to Jesus

Rosaria Butterfield was a lesbian activist in New York. But after encountering the love of Christ through unlikely friends, she chose to leave everything she knew in order to give her life to Jesus.

Becket Cook was living a lavish lifestyle as a gay man in Hollywood, but impulsively walked into a church on a random Sunday morning, heard the gospel, and gave his life to Jesus on the spot.

Former transgender-identifying people who turned to Jesus

Laura Perry Smalts went from believing she was a man to embracing her womanhood and living for Christ.

Pete Benjamin previously lived as ‘Viccy’ before finding “freedom” in becoming a Christian and detransitioning.

Witches who turned to Jesus

Sarah Anne Sumpolec was immersed in the world of incantations, tarot cards, and casting spells — until an encounter with Jesus turned her life around.

Illiana Soltani practised witchcraft recognised her need for help, which led her straight to Jesus.

Alcoholics who turned to Jesus

Gregory Zetts grew up in a broken family and was following a destructive lifestyle of substance abuse. However, he encountered Jesus and is now a pastor.

Emma Heath is an ex-alcoholic who now helps others in their addictions after she committed her life to Jesus.

Hedonists who turned to Jesus

Dominic Muir was saved out of a life of selfish living and now unashamedly preaches about Jesus on the streets, no matter the cost.

Bobbi Kumari pursued a city life of reckless living before being saved and thrown a lifeline by Jesus.

Drug addicts who turned to Jesus

Shaun O’Sullivan came to Christ after overcoming drug addiction and a life of crime. He himself used to mock street preachers until he found salvation in Jesus Christ, who turned his life around completely. Shaun himself became a street preacher, wanting to share his faith with everyone around him.

Trudy Makepeace is a former addict who is now passionate to share about the mercy, love and power of Jesus wherever she goes.

Gang members who turned to Jesus

Nicky Cruz was a feared gang member on the streets of New York, before encountering the forgiveness of Jesus and transforming his life to preach the gospel.

Johnny Chang was a gang member in Los Angeles before being captivated by the person of Jesus and submitting his life to him.

Prisoners who turned to Jesus

David Wood is a diagnosed psychopath who went into prison as an atheist and left prison as a Christian, and he has gone on to reach millions on YouTube.

Darrell Tunningley was in prison when Jesus dramatically broke into his life, and he hasn’t been the same since.

Pornstars who turned to Jesus

Brittni De La Mora starred in over 300 pornographic films before walking away from the industry after meeting Jesus.

Crissy Moran was in the pornography industry, but left after encountering Jesus and is now committed to helping others get out of the industry.

What is more, I consider everything a loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord, for whose sake I have lost all things. I consider them garbage, that I may gain Christ (Philippians 3:8 NIV)

Only Jesus brings true freedom

Note that these are all examples of conversions that have taken place only in recent decades.

These examples give only a small glimpse into the power that continues to charge the most successful movement of all time.

Jesus has been changing all sorts of lives for 2,000 years, from tax collectors (Luke 19:1-10) to violent persecutors of the Church (Gal. 1:13), to slave traders, to thieves.

Pick your label; Jesus has changed them all.

Now, any good government will want to see its nation prosper.

Any good government wants to tackle social issues and enable its people to live free lives.

Therefore, any good government ought to maximise the freedoms for people to tell others about Jesus.

Jesus changes lives for the better.

Pray that the incoming government will preserve our right to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

He is good news for society.

True freedom is found in him.

No one has a recruitment list like Jesus.

So if the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed (John 8:36 NIV)

|