Christian freedoms cases over the years: we love Jesus too

Last week, Crystal Palace football captain Marc Guéhi was placed under immense pressure to wear an LGBT+ armband to commemorate the Premier League and Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign. Rather than conform silently, he made a courageous stand by writing three words on his armband that define his faith and his life: “I Love Jesus.” You can send Marc Guéhi a message of encouragement for unashamedly expressing his Christian faith.

Guéhi is not alone in being criticised, pressurised and punished for loving Jesus and expressing Christian beliefs in public. This is not a new theme for us and gets to the heart of many of the biggest cases the Christian Legal Centre supports.

Here are some of their stories.

Thrown off course and lost job offer for supporting biblical marriage

Felix Ngole was expelled from his university social work course after posting comments on his Facebook page in support of Biblical teaching. Despite a big win in the Court of Appeal, and now qualifying as a social worker, he continues to be punished for his beliefs. Read more about Felix’s case.

Sacked for warning about transgender ideology and extreme sex education in primary school

Kristie Higgs was sacked as a school pastoral worker for two Facebook posts raising concern about transgender ideology and extreme sex education being taught in her son’s primary school. Her Christian beliefs were compared to neo-Nazism by her bosses. She has fought a five-year legal battle and is awaiting a ruling from the Court of Appeal on her case. Read more about Kristie’s fight against religious discrimination.

Fired for sermon upholding Christian teaching on marriage

Rev. Dr Bernard Randall was sacked and reported to the government’s counter-terrorism watchdog, Prevent, for a sermon he gave on identity politics and Christian teaching on marriage. He is continuing his fight for justice. Read more about Bernard’s ongoing case.

Arrested and convicted for ‘misgendering’ a person while street preaching Street preacher Dave McConnell was arrested, convicted, and forced to pick up litter during community service for ‘misgendering’ a member of the public. Dave was even reported to counter-terrorism. As he was taken in a police car to Elland Road police station he saw a Pride flag flying from the roof of the building. With our help, Dave’s conviction was overturned. Read more about Dave’s arrest and vindication.

Banned from teaching for refusing to refer to a girl as a boy

Maths teacher, Joshua Sutcliffe, was banned from the profession indefinitely for refusing to refer to a girl as a boy. He is continuing his fight for justice. Read more about Joshua’s story.

Cancelled for saying pride is a sin

King Lawal was cancelled from six organisations in three days for saying pride is a sin on X. With the help of the Christian Legal Centre, King was exonerated by the Conservative Party and reinstated as a local councillor. Read more about King’s fight against discrimination.

Victimised for raising concern about LGBT issues being promoted to four-year-olds at son’s school

Izzy Montague faced victimisation after she raised concern about her son’s primary school promoting LGBT issues to children as young as four and five. A member of school staff, at a meeting with Izzy about what was happening, wore a t-shirt which said: “Why be homophobic, transphobic and racist, when you could just be quiet?” Read more about Izzy’s story.

Sacked and prevented from campaigning in election after upholding biblical marriage Maureen Martin was sacked and prevented from campaigning in local elections after saying in her manifesto that she believes marriage is between a man and a woman. With support from the Christian Legal Centre she received significant damages. Read more about Maureen’s pursuit of justice.

Pushed out of job for warning Pride events are harmful for children

Keith Waters, a pastor, was pushed out of his part-time job as a school caretaker after he sent a tweet warning that Pride events are harmful for children. An employment tribunal ruled that he had been indirectly discriminated against. Read more about Keith’s stand for truth.

Sacked by Bible College for tweeting about his Christian belief on sexuality

Father of six, Dr Aaron Edwards was sacked by a Methodist Bible College for a single tweet expressing Christian beliefs on human sexuality. He is continuing his fight for justice. Read more about Aaron’s case and his fight for freedom of expression.

Marc Guéhi is not alone There are many other cases we have not featured, and many cases that do not make it into the public domain for various reasons. Christian parents, Nigel and Sally Rowe, for example, were told that they and their six-year-old son would be ‘transphobic bullies’ if they did not go along with transgender ideology in primary school. Following a legal challenge, they forced the government to revisit and produce new guidelines for schools on these issues. They have been featured on GB News today.

