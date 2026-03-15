Week Four: Uphold God’s created reality

Christians were pioneers of medicine and hospitals.

But the system’s become sick. It’s been taken over by policies that prioritise ideology – like LGBTQ – over truth and over care.

Men are allowed in women’s spaces because they claim to be transgender. Truth is silenced. Children are told they are ‘born in the wrong body. Women are offered abortion but ignored when they regret taking the first pill. Christians are discriminated against for holding to their convictions.

This must change.

Our fourth week of Hope for our Nation sees us praying for our health and social care systems.

Watch Tim’s message, find out how we’re restoring a culture that upholds created reality and pray with us for our nation:

Here’s how we’re cultivating a movement that’s bringing our nation back to accept creation reality and biological truth:

Protecting the freedom to speak truthfully about reality

No one should be punished for speaking truthfully about created reality. We’re protecting the freedom to speak the truth by fighting high-profile cases, exposing the way Christians are punished for using biological pronouns, and ensuring our politicians and leaders support this right.

We’re also defending Christians who’ve been punished, harassed and sacked simply for affirming reality, and making sure no other Christians face this same treatment.

Find out more:

Securing safe women-only spaces

We are ensuring single sex spaces are protected in our laws, enforced by organisational policies, and upheld by our wider culture.

Through our landmark legal cases, we are creating a culture-shifting nationwide movement that is influencing government guidance, changing NHS policies, and preventing men from accessing women’s changing areas.

Find out more:

Preventing the mutilation of children through puberty blockers

We believe children deserve to grow up protected from ideologies and treatments that affirm a lie, mutilate their bodies, and cause untold physical and mental damage.

We are staunchly opposing the puberty blockers trial and exposing the damage of transgender ideology that encourages the medicalised castration of minors, labels puberty as a trauma to be avoided, and convinces children that their God-given biological sex is a curse to be escaped.

Find out more:

Repealing the Gender Recognition Act 2004

The Gender Recognition Act has created a rampage of damage and confusion across our culture, our institutions and our legal systems by saying a piece of paper legitimately changes someone’s sexual identity.

We must return to biblical and biological truth and repeal the Gender Recognition Act 2004. And we must celebrate and promote reality, rather than affirming gender confusion.

Advocating for the goodness of God’s design for men and women

We must show our culture the beauty and goodness of God’s design for men and women and support each individual to embrace the identity he has given them.

We’re dedicated to creating a culture-wide shift that embraces reality, upholds biology, and shows genuine love by affirming truth rather than a preferred gender identity.

We will achieve this by promoting God’s design for men and women, celebrating our unique differences, and bringing the hope and healing that only Christ can give right to the heart of our broken and confused nation.

Prayer points

Mon 16 March:

Give thanks for the many hospitals begun by Christians and the ways they look after people’s health. Pray for more Christian medical professionals who will uphold the sanctity of life and God’s design for us as men and women.

Tue 17 March:

Give thanks for the role mental health services play in helping people with mental health struggles. Pray that Christian therapists and psychiatrists would be skilful and able to apply Christian wisdom to their vocation.

Wed 18 March:

Give thanks for the hospices across the country that are so often founded on Christian principles and supported by Christians and churches. Pray that they will have the funding they need to continue to provide excellent end of life care.

Thu 19 March:

Give thanks for carers as they embody the compassion of Christ by looking after vulnerable people. Pray that Christians in care would shine like lights in such a way that people see their good works and give glory to their heavenly Father.

Fri 20 March:

Give thanks for ministries and other charities that support people who are homeless. Pray for Christians who are leading or involved in this work and help them to find lasting solutions that enable the people they serve to flourish.

Sat 21 March:

Give thanks for food banks around the country that have been pioneered and maintained by Christians. Pray that they would be effective in reaching the most vulnerable people in their communities and ensuring that their basic needs are met.

Sun 22 March:

Give thanks for social workers as they support and advocate for those who need help. Pray that Christian social workers would remain free to show the love of Christ and not be deemed unfit to practise because of their Christian views.

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