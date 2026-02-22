Hope for our Nation – Week One: Restoring Christian Culture

Culture grows out of our religious beliefs and practices.

So much of what made Britain great was the result of out of our Christianity. Our world-leading universities. art, music, literature, universities, law, parliament – all deeply shaped by the Bible and by people who loved and sought to honour God.

But we’ve abandoned our faith in God and based our nation on atheistic secularism. Political Islam presents a fast-growing alternative.

Our first full week of Hope for our Nation sees us praying for Christian culture.

Here’s what we’re doing to recover Christian culture in the United Kingdom:

Breaking down the myth of ‘neutrality’

It is impossible for a nation to be ‘neutral’. In reality, ‘neutrality’ is used to silence distinctively Christian viewpoints in all areas of public life.

But Jesus, the King of Kings, has much to say about how our nation is ruled and governed. We must speak of Jesus Christ in public life, because his ways are best for us all.

Confronting secularism

The atheistic, secular basis for society which has dominated for several decades cannot sustain a healthy nation. As we have abandoned and forgotten the Christian basis for so many of our beliefs and values, we have become less tolerant, less prosperous and less compassionate.

Reclaiming public spaces for Christ

In the vacuum left by secularism, our public spaces have been filled by alternative worldviews and religions – particularly Pride and Islam.

We challenge when this is done lawlessly or against the public interest and we rejoice to see Christian initiatives filling the streets with the hope of Jesus.

Exposing the true nature of Islam

Islam is growing in followers and political power in the United Kingdom. But it is not true and it doesn’t produce the healthy, flourishing culture that Christianity does when followed faithfully.

We highlight the unique challenges that Islam brings and confront them with the truth and love.

Ending two-tier policing and stopping an ‘Islamophobia’ blasphemy law

There are many documented cases where police and other services have treated Islam more favourably than other beliefs, sometimes with tragic consequences. For example, fears of Islamophobia and racism accusations were highlighted in the failure to stop grooming gangs and the Manchester bomber.

Yet the government is determined to define ‘Islamophobia’ or ‘anti-Muslim hostility’ in a way that would stifle the freedom to critique Islam even further.

We need to uphold the freedom to clearly and truthfully critique Islam.

Supporting Christian converts from Islam

Our initiative Safe Haven offers refuge to those who live under threat of violence for freely choosing to leave Islam and follow Jesus. We do this mainly by connecting victims with those who can provide a safe place to stay: a secure and loving home away from the hostility.

Prayer points

Mon 23 February:

Give thanks for Christian performers like Seyi Omooba. Pray that they would be free to share their beliefs without being cancelled or being hounded out of work.

Tue 24 February:

Give thanks for the witness of many Christian sportspeople including footballers and athletes. Pray that they would have the courage to use their platforms to speak for Jesus and for all that is right – even at the risk of their popularity.

Wed 25 February:

Give thanks for the Christian writers past and present who have written powerful and creative works that teach or instil Christian virtues. Pray for more Christian authors who would shape the imaginations of the public in godly ways.

Thu 26 February:

Give thanks for the role journalists play in uncovering and publicising what is happening in the UK and beyond. Pray for more Christian journalists who would pursue truth and present it compellingly to the public.

Fri 27 February:

Give thanks for Christians like Victoria Culf who make beautiful, profound or challenging art. Pray that they would steward their gifts well and bring glory to God through their creations.

Sat 28 February:

Give thanks for those who are using gaming to glorify Jesus Christ, directly or indirectly. Pray that God would grant them wisdom, excellence and success in this enormous and highly competitive industry.

Sun 1 March:

Give thanks for the ways God’s great designs have inspired designers and engineers. Pray that Christians would use technology well to love both God and neighbour.

