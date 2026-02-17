A golden opportunity to see Jesus at the heart of our nation

Our nation is confused, fragmented and spiritually starved. It feels that we are witnessing the end of progressive secular liberalism; what some call ‘wokeism’. In its vacuum, political Islam is asserting itself. People know they need something solid, moral, transcendent. They hunger for Christianity even when they do not realise it. Some are using the great symbols of Christianity because they have an idea that therein lies the answer. There is talk of a ‘quiet revival’ as young people flock to churches, looking for something that gives their life meaning and purpose. This is a crucial moment in the life of our nation. A time for God’s people to proclaim Christ boldly, to articulate a moral vision rooted in his truth, and to bring hope to our communities and institutions. Are you ready?

Visit: Hope for our Nation.

Now is the time for revival, reformation and renewal. Will you join us?

