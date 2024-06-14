How to oppose divisive Progress Pride Flags

We’ve put together letter templates for writing to a business, planning authority, council or Church of England diocese to respectfully voice your opposition against Pride flags being flown in different situations.

For several years, public spaces have been taken over during the summer months, particularly June, with six-coloured rainbow Pride flags.

The 6-coloured Pride flag

These alone make many Christians uncomfortable. They support an ideology that has led to many Christians being compelled to be silent about their Biblical beliefs, or in some cases lose their jobs. In most places, these six-coloured flags can be legally flown without special permission in England. Only Church of England churches have extra rules preventing these flags being used. But a new design, called the Progress Pride flag, adds to those six stripes some chevrons representing transgenderism and other groups, most recently being updated to be ‘intersex-inclusive’:

The ‘intersex-inclusive Progress Pride flag’

Unlike the simple six-coloured flag, these require special permission. They are also particularly divisive. They signal support for transgenderism – an ideology which, as the Cass Review recently highlighted, has damaged many young people’s bodies irreparably. Many LGB-identifying people are highly critical of the flags for a multitude of reasons. And many are also critical of the design, believing it to be particularly ugly.

These flags shouldn’t be dominating our town centres and neighbourhoods. They are intimidating and exclusionary towards Christians and others who don’t believe in Pride.

Here’s what you can do to raise your voice if these flags are being flown in different situations, in three simple steps:

Take a photo of the flag where it is being flown. Using the template letters below, write a letter (or email) to the appropriate authorities. You will need to check and fill in the text in yellow with the correct information. You will also need to attach the photo you took in step one. Please remain polite through all your interactions – make your point clearly but remember to be as courteous as possible.

Using the template letters below, write a letter (or email) to the appropriate authorities. This gives us useful information on how widespread these divisive flags are and how people and groups are responding.



Thank you for taking action.

Template letters

Writing to a business flying a Progress Pride flag

Writing to a planning authority

Writing to a council that is flying a Progress Pride flag

How to complain about a Church of England church flying a Pride flag

