Change is on the horizon. The restrictions we’ve become so familiar with are easing. Our church doors are reopening. Some sense of ‘normality’ feels close at hand.

But is ‘normal’ what we really want?

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be exploring what it means to be the Church unlocked. We’ll be asking what church life could look like as we approach the uncertain months ahead.

We’ll take time to reflect on the lessons we’ve learnt during lockdown, and look back at how we’ve fought to protect vital freedoms during a time when churches have found themselves locked from the outside.

We’ll celebrate churches and leaders across the UK who have continued to faithfully share the hope of Jesus with their communities – often finding innovative new ways to do so.

Most of all, we want you to be part of this conversation. We want to hear from you about how you and your church have changed as a result of the pandemic – the lessons you’ve learnt, the ways you’ve been forced to adapt, and the new ministries you’ve started. We want your say on what it means to be the Church Unlocked.

