How can the Church help lonely and fearful people post-Covid?

The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t been the first time people have suffered from fear or loneliness. But it has brought those feelings into focus.

Fear of disease is instinctive, but the government information campaigns have sought to heighten those instincts. Our individualistic society already led to many people feeling lonely, but being physically separated from friends and family worsened the situation for many.

This is also true in the Church. Although many Christians are keen to come to fully-fledged services, many remain anxious about the possibility of being infected or infecting others. And simply meeting once a week may merely papering over the cracks of the loneliness people feel.

How can the church love lonely and fearful people? What is a Biblical and pastoral response to these issues? And what innovative ways are Christians sharing the hope of Christ, who is “a very present help in trouble” (Psalm 46:1)?

Join us on Friday at 1pm for our first Church Unlocked livestream on Round the Table:

