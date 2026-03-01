Hope for our Nation – Week Two: Serve the next generation

Jesus Christ has authority over everything in heaven and earth. He gives authority to kings, prime ministers and presidents but he also gives it to mothers and fathers.

Strong, loving families that disciple children to follow Christ are a blessing to the nation.

Our second week of Hope for our Nation sees us praying for families and education.

Watch Tim’s message, find out how we’re serving the next generation by supporting families and Christian education and join us in prayer every day:

Here’s what we’re doing to restore biblical parental authority and Christian education in the United Kingdom:

Upholding and supporting Christian education

Christ-centred schools and home education are a unique and powerful opportunity to disciple the next generation

Our education team supports many of these initiatives while also helping Christian parents and teachers in the state sector to be faithful and effective.

Find out more:

Our education website outlines the vision of our education work and resources parents, teachers and churches

We’re helping Christian schools, teachers and parents challenge unfair taxes that are leading to school closures

Maintaining freedom for home education

We are ensuring Christian parents have the freedom to home educate their children without new draconian regulations proposed by the Government.

We are advocating for the Government to support and promote home education rather than imposing mandatory inspections and perpetuating a stigma against home educators.

Find out more:

Exposing inappropriate sex education in schools

Children need to know that God’s way is always best. We’re protecting children’s innocence by exposing inappropriate sex education in schools, including primary schools and CofE schools.

We also promote biblical sex education that prioritises science and reality and challenging harmful ideological teaching that that contradicts God’s design for men and women.

Stopping social transition in schools

We have led the way in challenging school policies that allow children to socially transition. This is a matter of protecting those children from gender ideology, but it also protects other children from believing falsehoods about gender ideology.

Protecting Christian education and Christian acts of worship

In a nation founded on Christian principles, it’s crucial we protect our Christian education and enable children to boldly and unashamedly worship God at their schools.

We’re promoting the importance and benefit of a Christian heritage and teaching children from a Christian perspective. We are also advocating for the reintroduction of Christian acts of worship in schools, such as the Lord’s Prayer and Christian Assemblies.

Defending real marriage

For decades, our nation has watered down marriage laws. Marriage was instituted by God as between one man and one woman, for life. It is the government’s responsibility to recognise true marriage, but through same-sex ‘marriage’ and any-reason divorce, our laws no longer reflect the truth of God’s pattern for marriages and families.

Meanwhile, alternative family structures and polygamy (e.g. through unregistered Islamic marriages) put children and women at risk. We need to recover faithful, loving families that honour the way God has designed us.

Prayer points

Mon 2 March:

Give thanks for God’s gift of marriage. Pray that its real meaning would be upheld and that more men and women would commit to one another in marriage and remain faithful to their vows.

Tue 3 March:

Give thanks for the joy of children and the example of faith that they are to us. Pray that we would not treat them as commodities but as those made in God’s image and seek to raise them in safe, nurturing families.

Wed 4 March:

Give thanks for the unique ways that families can bring glory to God and love their neighbours. Pray that by strengthening families, they would be able to minister to others whose families are absent or neglectful.

Thu 5 March:

Give thanks for how Christians in the past have pioneered education and schools. Pray for new Christian schools and learning centres to have the people and funding they need to thrive.

Fri 6 March:

Give thanks for Christian universities that have in the past been beacons of learning and excellence. Pray that many of them will return to their Christian roots and that initiatives like Selden College would grow and flourish.

Sat 7 March:

Give thanks for Christian chaplaincies in schools as well as prisons and hospitals. Pray that chaplains would be free to bring God’s wisdom and insightful pastoral care to their institutions.

Sun 8 March:

Give thanks for the ways apprenticeships and technical colleges give young people opportunities to develop their skills. Pray that Christian tradespeople will be raised to serve their communities with diligence and excellence.

