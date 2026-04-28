The growing movement of Christ-centred education

Emily Bourne reports on Christian Concern’s latest Education Revolution Conference, and the hope of seeing children flourish in Christ.

At Christian Concern, we want to see children from every background flourish in Christ. But how is this possible when our educational institutions are increasingly hostile to a Christian worldview?

As part of our recent Hope for our Nation series, we were praying for all kinds of areas of our nation’s life, including families and education. Surely, part of the answer to those prayers is an event like Education Revolution.

On Saturday 25 April at Westminster Chapel in central London, hundreds of people gathered from across the UK and beyond with a desire to ensure that children have the opportunity to access genuinely Christ-centred education initiatives and to be inspired by faithful Christian teachers.

Over 260 people attended the conference, including over 20 exhibiting organisations. With delegates ranging from those who teach in the state sector to those pioneering Christian home education groups, it is hard to think of any other event that brings together such a diverse group of people from across the educational spectrum in the UK.

Education at a turning point

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of Christian Concern, opened the conference by explaining the vision and purpose behind it. As Christians we know that Jesus is Lord of all, but we are seeing this truth being sidelined in many areas of our society, including education. The UK has become an international anomaly by being the only country in Europe, and quite possibly the world, to put additional taxes on private education. This has severely impacted low-cost Christian schools and, when combined with attacks on home-educating families, demonstrates just how far the UK has moved away from its Christian heritage.

We heard testimonies from our clients ‘Hannah’ and Gozen Soydag, who lost their jobs for simply speaking the truth about God’s design for marriage and wanting to safeguard children from transgender ideologies. Andrea explained how we are challenging all these injustices through the courts, and how we also need to build what is better by supporting and establishing distinctively Christian education initiatives.

Steve Beegoo, Head of Education at Christian Concern, described how we are in a key educational moment, just like the people of Israel in Deuteronomy 6. Children absorb everything around them, so decisions adults make can either help or hinder them in their development. If we are not taking every opportunity to impress on them the fear and knowledge of the Lord, there is an ungodly culture waiting to capture their imaginations. He explained how, in the New Testament, education is also at the heart of the Great Commission, which is why Christians should be catalysts for the development of education initiatives to give all children the opportunity to flourish in Christ.

Nurseries to universities

Delegates heard how God has been inspiring ordinary people to begin the extraordinary process of developing new Christian initiatives. This ranged from nursery schools to Selden College, a Christian higher education institution. Since the first Education Revolution Conference in 2024, God has miraculously used these events to connect individuals and provide resources for the furthering of his kingdom. These encounters led to the opening of The Light Christian School last year and have inspired the vision for The Fountain Christian School which is due to open this September.

There was also an encouraging report of the growth of student-led Christian Unions in the state sector, with hundreds of teenagers gathering for worship events in school halls. A Christian headteacher in a state school told a story of how a Year 10 pupil shared his faith with one of his teachers, leading to that teacher giving his life to Christ. Whilst we clearly need to protect existing Christian schools and establish new ones, there was a call to ensure that we don’t neglect the vital work being done in the state sector, where many of the teachers are being ‘salt’ in the system.

In the midst of all this joy and excitement, there is also a spiritual battle going on. Sadly, partly as a result of the imposition of VAT on school fees and the removal of business rates relief, some Christian schools have been forced to close. The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, which is in the final parliamentary stages, places suspicions on parents who simply want to educate their children at home to protect them from the progressive ideologies being taught in their local school. Police-style raids have taken place on learning centres (groups of home educating families who gather to learn together), with Ofsted inspectors wearing body cameras and brandishing police cautions to intimidate families.

As we continue to fight these battles, we remain confident that God is at work. He cares deeply for his children, and we know there are consequences for those who cause these little ones to stumble.

Turning vision into action

Delegates had the opportunity to choose from a wide range of seminars focused on the practical support available to start a Christian school, Learning Centre or Home Education Hub. The conference this year also had a particular focus on curriculum, and there was an opportunity to hear about the different approaches that can be used to teach children. All models have their strengths and weaknesses and Tim Dieppe, Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern, was able to remind those present that there is no neutrality when it comes to education.

All the sessions at the conference were led by experts in these areas, who were able to bring their wealth of experience and knowledge to answer some of the practical questions arising. Our education team regularly hosts meetings that aim to give further practical support and advice, so do not hesitate to contact us for further advice and support in this area.

Don’t lose momentum

The conference closed as it had begun with a time of powerful prayer and worship. We don’t want to lose the momentum we are building. That is why we launched our education website to equip and encourage parents, teachers, church leaders, and all those interested in or involved in education to play a faithful role in discipling the next generation. The site brings together various resources to support Christian witness across state schools, home education and independent schools, and has many helpful links to partnering organisations.

It is also why we are already preparing for Education Revolution 2027 which will take place in Oxford on Saturday 24 April. The theme will be Education that Equips for Eternity, and we already have renowned speakers Professor Stuart Burgess and Rev Dr Joe Boot confirmed to bring inspiring content.

It is so important for Christians to see our sons and daughters flourish, and we know the best way to make this happen is for them to find their identity in Jesus Christ. So why not secure your place at the 2027 conference now at the special early-bird rates and be part of the movement that is seeking to ensure that all children can truly flourish in Christ.

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