Urge the Lords to support the right to life

Next week, on Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 March 2022, the House of Lords is set to review the Health and Care Bill at the report stage.

The main purpose of the bill is to make reforms to the NHS, but amendments have been tabled which would hijack the bill, giving the potential for both DIY abortion and assisted suicide to be legalised.

Introduced by Conservative Peer Baroness Sugg, amendment 183, seeks to permit DIY at-home abortion permanently. This is despite the fact that the government has already announced that it will be ending DIY abortion measures later in August (although the Welsh government is defying this by making the dangerous policy permanent).

Meanwhile, amendment 170, tabled by Conservative Peer Lord Forsyth, aims to force ministers to bring forward legislation allowing assisted suicide.

Although these amendments face a difficult road to become law, it doesn’t mean we can’t, or shouldn’t, act.

Now is a perfect time to share with parliamentarians why legalising assisted suicide and DIY abortion are such bad ideas.

Could you write to a peer in the House of Lords to ask them to protect the right to life for the unborn, as well as the sick and elderly?

You can use some of the points that we make in ‘DIY abortion measures to be dropped‘ and in our Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide booklet to help you.

Here are two simple steps you can follow to help you write to a peer.

1. Find a peer to write to

Unlike MPs (in the House of Commons), members of the House of Lords (peers) don’t represent particular regions. This means you can write to whichever peer you would like to.

You can find a list of all current peers on the Parliament website.

Perhaps there is a peer with connections to where you live, or who you can thank for other things they have done in their public service?

We would encourage you to pick one or two peers to write to, using the contact details provided.

2. Share why you oppose the legalisation of assisted suicide and DIY abortion

It is important to write your message in your own words and give your own reasons for opposing these amendments. A genuine, heartfelt, personal message can make people think twice about these emotive subjects.

Perhaps you have a personal story of how you’ve been affected either by assisted dying or abortion. If you feel comfortable doing so, this could be a good opportunity to share it. (By all means, get in touch with us, and share it with us, too. We may get back in touch to find out more.)

It would also be helpful to explain why DIY abortion and assisted suicide are more dangerous generally. You can also use our Beginning of Life and End of Life pages to find more resources on the subjects.

