Should Christians support the ‘right to die’?

28 August 2020

It’s currently illegal in the UK to encourage or assist anyone to take their own life – the offence carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison. But recently there have been moves to legalise euthanasia and assisted suicide in the UK, with some MPs predicting it will be made legal in a few short years. In other countries like Canada and Belgium, euthanasia and assisted suicide (EAS) has been legal for years, but rates of EAS increase every year, often putting the weak and vulnerable at risk.

What does the Bible have to say about euthanasia and assisted suicide? Is there ever a reason to help end someone’s suffering? How does what the Bible teaches match what the law says? Tim Dieppe answers these questions, calling Christians to help cultivate a culture of assisted living, rather than assisted dying.

First edition, 2020

 
