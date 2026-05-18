Badenoch and Darlington Nurses Union challenge RCN over trans pride flag

The Darlington Nursing Union (DNU) has written to the Chief Executive of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Professor Nicola Ranger, raising serious concerns about the continued display of the Trans Progress Pride flag from the roof of the RCN’s London headquarters at 20 Cavendish Square.

In the letter, the DNU highlights growing unease among frontline nurses about the implications of the flag’s display, warning that it risks being perceived not as a neutral statement of inclusion but as an endorsement of a particular political and ideological position.

The letter, from President of the Darlington Nursing Union, Bethany Hutchison, says: “Many frontline nurses, whose dedication sustains our profession, are increasingly concerned about what this public display represents…

More broadly, the flag has come to be associated, rightly or wrongly, with a set of political positions that many nurses do not share. These include those who hold Christian beliefs or gender-critical views. For such members, the display of the flag from the RCN’s headquarters may appear not as a neutral act of inclusivity, but as an endorsement of a particular ideological stance that stands in direct opposition to their deeply held convictions.”

The correspondence draws attention to the experience of the Darlington nurses, who despite a landmark employment tribunal victory in January have received no national support from the RCN.

It also cites Christian nurse Jennifer Melle, who was suspended for 10 months and reported to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, for indirectly referring to a male paedophile patient, who wanted to identify as a woman, as a man.

The letter says: “In particular, I must ask how hard-working nurses such as Jennifer Melle, with whom you met in December last year, are expected to interpret this action. Ms Melle has received little meaningful support from the RCN throughout her well-publicised ordeal, and the decision to prominently fly this flag risks being perceived by her, and many others, as a signal of disregard for her position and experiences.”

The union argues that the prominent display of the flag may deepen perceptions among some nurses that their concerns and beliefs are being marginalised.

The letter also references the ongoing situation involving four Darlington nurses who continue to face investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council after raising workplace concerns.

The letter said: “Inclusivity, if it is to carry real meaning, must extend to all members. It cannot be selectively applied or come at the expense of those who hold lawful, protected beliefs. The current situation risks conveying an image not of a broad and representative professional body, but of an organisation that has been captured by a narrow and contested political perspective.”

The DNU has now formally requested clarification on whether the RCN has obtained all necessary permissions, including any planning consent, for the display of the flag on its headquarters building.

It has also urged the RCN to take steps to restore confidence among members by demonstrating equal support for female nurses and those holding gender-critical or religious beliefs.

RCN’s extreme pro-trans activism

Last year, Jennifer Melle met with the RCN’s chief executive, Nicola Ranger, at the very same building where the Progress Pride flag now flies, following national outrage over her treatment.

Ranger abruptly left the meeting after receiving a phone call and did not return.

Following the meeting, Ranger wrote to Jennifer acknowledging the impact on her but confirmed that the RCN will not act substantively until the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) publishes its statutory code of practice.

Under Ranger’s leadership, the RCN swiftly adopted Stonewall-inspired policies and actively promotes LGBTQI+ inclusion initiatives, including:

#PrideInNursing Campaign : Celebrating LGBTQ+ diversity through events and resources.

: Celebrating LGBTQ+ diversity through events and resources. Advocacy Against Hate Crime : Congress resolutions for better training to support LGBTQ+ victims.

: Congress resolutions for better training to support LGBTQ+ victims. EDI Conferences and Webinars: Promoting allyship and inclusive care across the profession.

Ranger has described equity and inclusion as a “moral imperative,” stating:

“Our health and care systems can only thrive when they reflect, respect and actively engage the diversity of the people they serve — and the people who work within them.

Kemi Badenoch: “It needs to stop now”

Over the weekend, Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, has weighed in on the issue in support of the nurses, writing in the Daily Express:

“The Royal College of Nursing did not step up to support its members when they needed help and the Nursing and Midwifery Council is still pursuing investigations against them. How many more nurses must be silenced, threatened, or left fearful for their livelihoods simply for stating biological reality or objecting to sharing intimate spaces with men? It needs to stop now.”

Commenting on the legal implications of the issue, Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which has supported both the Darlington nurses and Jennifer Melle in their high-profile legal battles, said:

“When a professional body such as the Royal College of Nursing displays a politically associated symbol in this way, it raises serious questions about neutrality, equality obligations, and the fair treatment of members with protected beliefs.

“If the RCN is seen to endorse one side of a contested ideological debate, it risks exposing itself to legal challenge under equality law, particularly from members who believe they are being disadvantaged or excluded as a result.”

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