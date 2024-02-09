‘The CofE has charged ahead of government in promoting trans policies’

Andrea Williams speaks to Kat Cowan on BBC Radio Sheffield about Nigel and Sally Rowe, who have written a letter to the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby urging the Church of England to scrap its guidance, especially after the government’s guidance for schools for gender-questioning children was drafted last December.

“If we as a society, a school or a medical service help children as young as six, seven or eight come to terms with their biological sex – the truth – that would be the kindest thing to do for them, as opposed to forcing a school and all the children in class to believe something that wasn’t true.

All the medical and psychiatric evidence is showing that we should not be affirming gender confusion in children. That is absolutely objective; we’ve seen the Tavistock clinic closing because of the very poor outcomes in affirming them.”

Respond to the government guidance for schools for gender-questioning children

The consultation closes on Tuesday 12 March 2024.

You can respond to the consultation online here (by clicking ‘Continue’ at the bottom of the page).

The draft guidance can be downloaded here. You may wish to have this open to read as you fill out the consultation.

You can also download a printable copy of our guide to responding.

