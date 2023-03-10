PM ‘alarmed’ at sex ed teaching masturbation, orders review

Steve Beegoo, our Head of Education, comments on the Prime Minister’s reaction to disturbing content taught in RSE and the instigation of a review

At Christian Concern we have been regularly highlighting the deeply disturbing nature of how Relationships and Sex Education is being implemented in schools. We are contacted frequently by Christian parents and teachers distressed by what is being welcomed into the classroom. Now, the mounting evidence has finally ‘alarmed’ the Prime Minister and this week the government has called for a review into Sex Education.

Progress?

Where have we got to now? Primary school children are being taught about masturbation. Drag queens are teaching in secondary schools that there are scores of genders. 12-year-olds are being asked what they feel about oral sex. And this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Blocked

Parents are regularly being blocked from even being able to see the materials which schools are using. The vast majority of parents, other than the most ‘progressive’, still would take issue with their children having masturbation explained to them by adults from outside the home. And yet it is becoming an expected part of the recommended curriculum, not just from the ‘sex positive’ organisations inundating schools with their training and resources, but even from national governments.

Review

The tireless and fearless work of many who have been exposing what has been happening, and the courage of Miriam Cates MP, has finally resulted in the Prime Minister taking action and requiring the urgent review. In addition, there is supposed to be a review of guidance for schools on transgenderism, which has been consistently delayed. Much of the inappropriate teaching and the harmful school culture stems from the gender identity ideology which underpins nearly all RSE resources, and which leads to schools socially transitioning pupils, often without parents’ knowledge.

Organisations

We have been highlighting one provider which has come to our attention: Educate & Celebrate. The case of Bernard Randall, and the use of the book ‘My Shadow is Pink’ with 4 year olds on World Book Day, as recommended by Educate & Celebrate, are two examples from just one of multiple organisations giving sexualising resources and training to schools.

We encourage you to sign our petition to keep groups like Educate & Celebrate out of schools, and to begin a movement across the country which will push back against the evil which is grooming children, leading them towards sexual immorality and confusion.

Examples

The 130-page report which has been shown to the Prime Minister, has many detailed examples of the inappropriate lessons. Politically motivated groups including Stonewall, work with hundreds of schools on how to ‘map out an LGBT-inclusive approach to [RSE].’ The report highlights many providers, including the School of Sexuality Education, which is understood to have worked with more than 300 schools and states it has a “sex-positive approach both in the classroom and in general.” Their visuals on their website have love heart sweets with messages for children such as ‘I love it when you…’ and ‘touch me’.

Department for Education

Mrs Cates told The Telegraph that the planned inquiry should not be conducted by the Department for Education (DfE), because “part of the problem” is the RSE guidance it produced in 2019. Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education is known to style herself as an LGBTQ+ ally. However the government have chosen to ask the DfE to carry out the inquiry.

New Social Covenant Unit

A new think tank, formed by Danny Kruger MP and Miriam Cates MP, the New Social Covenant Unit (NSCU), has published the study presented to Mr Sunak. The paper states that the “nation’s children are being put at risk” by teachers with “a radical ideological position on sex, gender and sexuality” who are “monopolising the RSE sector in the UK”. You can find the report here.

How did we get here?

The sudden advance of sexually explicit teaching content now multiplying in schools can be seen to have begun in 2019, when the Department for Education published the statutory guidance on RSE. Schools in the UK had previously been prevented, due to section 28, from promoting homosexuality in schools up until its repeal in 2003. Sex Education was limited. In the years following 2003, great energy and creativity was engaged in by those wanting to teach children about non-traditional views on sex and relationships, and the advent of RSE provided the focus for their effort. They were successful in persuading schools that they must follow their curricular approaches or be at risk of breaking equality law, especially persuading church schools. Activists inside schools were enlisted, children and young people increasingly co-opted, while parents and churches remained oblivious, silent, or even became complicit. And so we now have teaching on masturbation in primary schools.

Political Motivation

One of the key duties on schools is that teachers and the curriculum should remain politically unpartisan. But the political ‘liberation’ movement to normalise and promote sexuality with children, is being celebrated across many schools, with traditional and Christian beliefs about morality side-lined and often silenced. The report itself explains:

“…political issues are not only party political matters or those that pertain to changing law, but can be ethical issues about which there is continued debate amongst the population. Naturally, in the case of RSE the personal becomes political, and vice versa, very easily – especially when different groups find that their interests conflict, or their ethical perspectives do not align, or their practices and needs are so different they cannot be meaningfully discussed in the same context.”

Courage

Brave MPs have now begun to push back predominantly from right leaning political parties. Courageous parents have also been prepared to go public about their stories. Parents Calvin and Nicola Watts, supported by Christian Concern, were prepared to stand out and say that trans indoctrination of primary school children is not okay. The church needs to find its voice and protect the children of our nation by not tolerating the confusion and sexualisation of the innocent. This is not just a ‘culture war’, it is a spiritual battle against evil. Courageous church of Jesus Christ, where are you?

Commissioner

Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children’s Commissioner, when asked for comment said: “There is no doubt that the duty to protect children from harmful or inappropriate content both online and offline is of paramount importance – but it is just as important that they are given the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the world around them and make sensible, informed judgements. That’s why we must put their views and voices at the heart of how RSHE is taught, while also making sure that parents and carers are given reassurances about what they are learning.”

‘Given reassurances’?! How can any parent be reassured unless there is a wholesale change in policy in our nation’s schools. Now is the time to stand, now is the time to say ‘NO!’ We pray for an honest appraisal of the situation with RSE by the DfE. May the Prime Minister not just be ‘alarmed’, but address these issues head on, and may we all play our part in protecting our children.

|