‘He deserves the best send off’: Hollie speaks to Talk TV about Archie’s funeral

“The last couple of weeks have been really hard. I think it’s really hitting me now. I’ve got therapy sessions booked in and I’m very teary… It’s been hard.

“We’ve got the church booked that Archie originally wanted to be Christened in. We’ve got that church, a massive, absolutely beautiful church in Southend, St Mary’s Church. It’s over 1,000 years old. Beautiful church.

“I just plan on giving Archie the best send off. He deserves the best send off.”

The mother of Archie Battersbee, Hollie Dance, speaks to Talk TV’s Kate McCann about his upcoming funeral and what changes she’s seeking from her meeting with the UK Health Secretary.

25 August 2022

Talk TV

