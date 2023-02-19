‘A very dangerous thing to do’: why assisted suicide shouldn’t be a human right

19 February 2023

Our Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, tells GB News why assisted suicide should not be a human right.

“It would be a very dangerous thing to do… Assisted suicide changes the way doctors think about how they care for people. They think ‘oh well, we can offer you euthanasia’ rather than thinking about how can we look after this person…

“I think it’s a very concerning message that we are sending to people.”

18 February 2023
GB News

Read more on why Christians should oppose introducing laws allowing assisted suicide.

Download and share our booklet, ‘Should Christians support the ‘right to die’?’

View other articles
  • Share

Related articles

All content has been loaded.

Take action

Join our email list to receive the latest updates for prayer and action.

Sign up

Find out more about the legal support we're giving Christians.

Find out more

Help us put the hope of Jesus at the heart of society.

Donate now