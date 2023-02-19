‘A very dangerous thing to do’: why assisted suicide shouldn’t be a human right

Our Head of Public Policy, Tim Dieppe, tells GB News why assisted suicide should not be a human right.

“It would be a very dangerous thing to do… Assisted suicide changes the way doctors think about how they care for people. They think ‘oh well, we can offer you euthanasia’ rather than thinking about how can we look after this person…

“I think it’s a very concerning message that we are sending to people.”

18 February 2023

GB News

