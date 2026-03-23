Week Five: Advocate for justice and the value of life

Laws are meant to protect life. Governments are meant to do justice, protecting the vulnerable against those who might harm them.

But 300,000 vulnerable unborn lives are taken each year, funded by the state. Abortion centres are run like businesses – they’ve been set targets to hit higher numbers of abortions.

And if assisted suicide becomes legal, we will have a state-sponsored suicide service offering cheap deaths to people whose medical treatment is costly. The pressure will only go one way.

If these lives aren’t worth protecting, what about you and me?

Our fifth week of Hope for our Nation sees us praying for issues relating to justice.

Watch Andrea’s message, and find out how we’re advocating for justice and the value of life, and pray with us for our nation this week:

Through our campaigning and cases, we are mobilising the Church to build a culture that defends and reaffirms the value of life at every stage from conception to natural death. Here’s how we’re doing this:

Campaigning for laws that protect unborn children

Children, however big or small they are, are valuable and worth protecting in law.

Decriminalising abortion further dehumanises the unborn, by treating them as disposable up until the moment of birth, with no consequences imposed for their killing.

We must continue to campaign for the value of life, to expose the brutality of abortion, and to ensure our laws recognise the humanity of unborn babies.

Find out more:

Preventing the legalisation of assisted suicide

Assisted suicide is unethical, unbiblical and dehumanises the most vulnerable members of society.

Through our campaigning we are exposing how assisted suicide arguments silence the concerns of vulnerable people who would end up funnelled towards an early death.

We are also building a society that sees assisted suicide as unnecessary and unthinkable, by advocating for the value of all lives (healthy or not) and promoting better palliative care and support for those who are chronically or terminally ill.

Find out more:

Stopping telemedicine abortions

We are campaigning to stop the provision of abortion pills online and to ensure women are seen in-person before being provided with abortion pills.

With no clinical oversight, these abortions providers have no duty to verify the age of the unborn child. This means babies may be aborted much older than the legal age limit, thus endangering both the lives of the baby and mother.

The easy access to fatal abortion pills also throws open the door to coercion and abuse, as seen in multiple recent cases.

We will stop these telemedicine abortions, expose the irreversible harm this policy has done, and work to create a culture that sees abortion – at any age – as unthinkable and inhumane.

Find out more:

Prayer points

Mon 23 March:

Give thanks for the criminal justice system and the way that it has been shaped by Biblical law. Pray that we will maintain and recover Christian principles of justice that vindicate the innocent, restore the victim and punish and rehabilitate the guilty.

Tue 24 March:

Give thanks for family courts that seek to arbitrate in difficult and often tragic cases. Pray that they would better uphold the value of life by no longer enforcing death on the grounds that it is in a patient’s ‘best interests’.

Wed 25 March:

Give thanks that employment tribunals give employees, including many Christian Legal centre clients, an opportunity to redress wrongs by employers. Pray that judges and panel members would consider evidence carefully and bring swift, unbiased justice to those before them.

Thu 26 March:

Give thanks for civil courts that seek to bring justice to noncriminal disputes between people and businesses. Pray that judges will have insight and that our laws would reflect the wisdom of God demonstrated in the Bible’s case laws.

Fri 27 March:

Give thanks for police forces as they seek to maintain the peace and enforce justice. Pray that they will not be sidetracked by laws or policies that favour some groups over others, or distract them from addressing the most serious crimes.

Sat 28 March:

Give thanks for security services as they seek to protect the public from terrorist activities. Pray that God would give them heavenly insight into these threats and the courage to address them with precision, fairness and success.

Sun 29 March:

Give thanks for members of the armed forces who have borne the sword (Rom 13:4) in line with their Christian faith, even to the risk of their lives. Pray that God would give them the wisdom and courage always to do good.

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