Sacred Sexuality: What confused teenagers really need to hear

Emily Bourne from the Education Team highlights a new resource that offers teenagers clear, practical, biblically grounded wisdom for navigating questions of sexuality.

At Christian Concern we have seen increasing numbers of parents contacting us with concerns about contentious and sexualised content being taught to their children across the school curriculum. Particularly at this time year, many schools will be celebrating Pride Month leaving parents (and teachers) concerned about the teaching on themes of sexuality and especially LGBT related content that conflicts with the Christian faith.

At a time when young people are being shaped far more by social media, online trends and peer culture than by wise Christian discipleship, the need for faithful, practical resources has never been greater.

Alternative resources

Our Education Team has sought to regularly support individuals and organisations working to develop resources which constructively teach about relationships from a Christian perspective. We have been pleased to support the work of Bobbi Kumari, an author, speaker, teacher, podcaster and founder of Living in Light. Her new resource, Sacred Sexuality for Teens, describes itself as a complete, non-compromising biblical curriculum that equips young people to understand and live out God’s design for sexuality, relationships and identity and is being launched in a couple of weeks.

No matter how difficult it can be, parents, youth leaders and trusted teachers need to be prepared to have these conversations with children and young people in an age-appropriate way. As Bobbi explains: “Children are growing up in a world that is constantly speaking to them about sex. And most of what they are being told is simply not true. At the same time, many parents have felt unequipped to talk about sex, and far too many educators have succumbed to the pressure to teach a government appeasing, inclusive version of biblical sexuality.”

In contrast, Sacred Sexuality for Teens seeks to disciple young people in God’s design for sexuality clearly, honestly and without compromise. The material stresses that our culture and what is taught in schools is not neutral. It includes practical strategies to help teenagers consider how to resist the temptation to conform to the pressures from the world around them. There is clear guidance designed to help leaders handle topics in an age-appropriate manner. It is designed in a way which could be used in schools that must deliver RSHE.

Part of a growing movement

There was significant interest in the resource at our recent Education Revolution conference where Bobbi was among the many exhibitors who had opportunities to speak with parents, teachers, home educators, youth leaders and Christian school representatives about these issues.

There is a growing movement as Christians are realising that because our educational institutions are increasingly hostile to a Christian worldview, we need to be at the forefront of creating new and alternative education initiatives and resources that will positively impact individuals and society for Christ. We must respond to the Great Commission to teach children and young people ‘everything I have commanded you’ in this crucial area of relationships.

Bobbi is clear that the vision for the resources “is that that Christians who do not want to compromise when it comes to sexuality will boldly teach this curriculum in their homes, families, schools, colleges, universities, churches and youth groups so we can raise up a generation who not only know and embrace God’s truth about sexuality but boldly, lovingly and truthfully role model it to the sexually broken and deceived culture around us.”

Event opportunities

The Sacred Sexuality for Teens curriculum officially launches in Mid-July, but there is an opportunity to attend a free in person event on Friday 26th June in London. The evening will include worship, prayer, a presentation of the vision behind the curriculum, a chance to explore the material, a Q&A, and the opportunity to pre-order the resources. You can register for the event here.

If you are a parent, teacher, church leader or Christian educator who longs to see the next generation strengthened in biblical truth, then please do consider attending. Just as importantly, please share this event widely with others in your church, school, home education network or ministry setting.

Do also register for Education Revolution 2027 in Oxford where we will once again be seeking to inspire and equip those, like Bobbi, who are seeking to provide children with an education that will equip them well for eternity. Tickets are available now at a Super Early Bird rate and confirmed speakers include Andrea Williams, Steve Beegoo, Rev Dr Joe Boot, and Prof. Stuart Burgess.

In the meantime, make the most of our education website which seeks equip and encourage parents, teachers, church leaders, and all those interested in or involved in education to play a faithful role in discipling the next generation. The site brings together various resources to support Christian witness across state schools, home education and independent schools, and has many helpful links to partnering organisations, including those involved in Relationships and Sex Education.

Give thanks with us for the many initiatives like Sacred Sexuality for Teens that seek to lead young people into truth and goodness. Pray that these resources would strengthen young people to become a generation marked not by confusion, but by wisdom, courage and truth.

|