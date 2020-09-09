Go deeper with our Gospel Issues videos

When responding to the world around us, it’s all too easy for Christians to be dragged from one issue to the next without reflecting on the bigger picture.

2020

In September, Dr Peter Jones, Director of truthXchange answered the question, ‘How does our worldview affect our sexual behaviour?’ This was followed by a live Q&A with Andrea Williams and Tim Dieppe.

In August, Dr P. Andrew Sandlin, founder and president of the Center for Cultural Leadership spoke on ‘Is the culture war necessary?’ This was followed by a live Q&A with Andrea Williams, Tim Dieppe and Christian Legal Centre client, Dr David Mackereth.

In July, we discussed why the government should support Biblical marriage with Tony Ruscinki from Coalition for Marriage. This was followed by a live Q&A with Andrea Williams, Tim Dieppe and Christian Legal Centre client, Izzy Montague. Tony shares a great document from C4M that you may find useful here.

We also had Christian Concern’s Head of Public Theology and Wilberforce Academy Director, Rev. Dr Joe Boot speak in June on ‘Confronting secular culture: recovering the Christian mind’. This was also followed by a live Q&A session with Andrea Williams and Tim Dieppe.

In June, Carys Moseley (Christian Concern’s Policy Researcher), looked at the history of transgender activism in the UK. This was also followed by a live Q&A session with Andrea Williams, Tim Dieppe and Nigel and Sally Rowe (Christian Legal Centre clients).

In May, Clifford and Monica Hill discussed why the church in the UK is declining. This was also followed by a live Q&A session.

You can also find their slides here and notes to accompany them here.

In April, Roger Kiska examined whether Christians are being persecuted in the UK and looked at the state of Christian freedoms in our nation.

In March, our chief executive responded to the question, ‘What has become of the Church of England?’

2019

In the Summer of 2019, we presented three talks, which you can watch in full below.

In July, Roger Kiska (Christian Legal Centre) gave an in-depth explanation of the law and guidance surrounding Relationships and Sex Education.

In June, chief executive Andrea Williams gave a Christian response to abortion.

May’s seminar featured Tim Dieppe (Head of Public Policy) answering the objection that “we shouldn’t try to legislate morality”.

