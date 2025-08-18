Wes Streeting condemns abuse of Jennifer Melle but won’t intervene in NHS policy

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has responded to growing public concern over the treatment of Christian nurse Jennifer Melle, condemning the racist abuse she suffered and saying that he has asked for regular updates from officials on the case.

In his response, however, Mr Streeting declined to address the NHS’s stance on compelled pronoun use, particularly where it conflicts with the sincerely held beliefs of Christian staff like Jennifer Melle.

The Darlington Nursing Union had requested a meeting with Mr Streeting to discuss the case further and to seek clarity on the NHS’s position regarding belief and expression in the workplace.

In correspondence seen by Christian Concern, the health secretary said:

“Regarding Jennifer Melle, it is difficult for me to comment given it appears this is subject to a live employment dispute. It will ultimately be for the local trust to comply with any decision the court may make on this matter.

“However, I want to assure you of my firm view that racism against staff is totally unacceptable in any workplace and has no place in the NHS. I am committed to tackling instances of racism within the NHS and will challenge the NHS at every level, whether that be national bodies, local Trusts or regulators, to ensure this is taken seriously and that incidents of racism are dealt with swiftly, fairly and consistently.

“I have asked my officials for regular updates on this case.”

Ms Melle, who is being supported in her case by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre and who is a member of the Darlington Nursing Union, was suspended by Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust in April after refusing, on grounds of her Christian beliefs, to use female pronouns for a biologically male patient who ‘identifies’ as transgender.

The patient, a convicted paedophile, racially abused Jennifer during a shift, calling her the N-word multiple times and threatening to assault her while chained to two security guards.

Despite the severity of the abuse, the Trust focused its response on Jennifer’s refusal to use female pronouns in a clinical conversation with a doctor.

She was investigated, issued a final written warning and referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) as a ‘potential risk’ to the reputation of the NHS and the public for not using preferred gender identity.

When Jennifer later spoke to the media about her experience, she was suspended for a so-called ‘potential data breach’, for going to the media with her story, though no specific breaches have been identified.

It took the Trust a year, and only after media pressure, to acknowledge the abuse Jennifer had experienced and promise an investigation.

The Trust apologised for the racist abuse Jennifer experienced via the media, but Jennifer has never received a direct apology.

In April, Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, described Jennifer’s treatment as ‘completely crazy’ and said: ‘She has my full support. It’s time the Government pulls its finger out and intervenes to make it clear no one should be punished at work for stating biological reality to paedophiles.’

Last week, Jennifer revealed how the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) abandoned her during the most traumatic period of her life.

She has spoken about how after she was suspended, she experienced panic attacks and sleepless nights and faces growing uncertainty over her future.

In response to Mr Streeting’s letter, Jennifer said: “I welcome Mr Streeting’s response and am encouraged that he has acknowledged the abuse I suffered. But I need more than sympathy, I need help.

“I want to return to work and care for patients, and do what I have been trained to do, but I cannot do so while being punished for my beliefs.

“I need concrete action. This story and case is not going to go away and needs resolving now for me, for the NHS and for its nursing staff.

“My faith in Jesus is what is keeping me strong, and I know that as long as I am following His truth, I never have to be afraid.”

Bethany Hutchison, President of the Darlington Nursing Union, said:

“We appreciate the Health Secretary’s condemnation of the racist abuse Jennifer endured, but his refusal to address the core issue, freedom of belief and speech in the NHS, is disappointing. Nurses must not be forced to choose between their conscience and their career. Firmer and faster action is needed to resolve this for Jennifer, and to ensure no other nurses have to go through similar experiences.

“Nursing staff and the public need reassurance that the NHS does not put the ‘feelings’ of a gender confused paedophile over the safety and protected beliefs of its nurses.”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, added:

“Jennifer’s case is so important because it’s not just about Jennifer, it’s about the future of freedom in our public institutions.

“Jennifer has shown extraordinary courage in standing up for truth in the NHS. The Health Secretary’s refusal to address the ideological enforcement of pronoun policies in the NHS is a dereliction of duty.

“We are witnessing a disturbing trend: increasing numbers of professionals are being punished simply for raising legitimate concerns. Jennifer was forced to choose, stay silent and suffer, or speak out and risk losing everything she has worked for.

“At a time when the NHS is facing a critical shortage of nursing staff, Jennifer has been suspended for four months on full pay for nothing more than referring to a man as a man and speaking honestly about how she was treated as a result.

“This situation is utterly unsustainable. We urge Wes Streeting to meet with Jennifer, to hear her story first hand, and to understand what frontline nurses are facing in an NHS increasingly driven by extreme gender ideology.”

