Victory for free speech as council settles case with Christian artist

A Christian artist has secured a legal settlement with Watford Borough Council following a three-year ordeal that began when she was removed from her own exhibition, and reported to the police, for saying that “gender transition” is harmful to children.

Victoria Culf, 46, brought legal action against the council after she was effectively “cancelled” from her independently funded exhibition at Watford Museum in June 2023.

The case, which was supported from the outset by the Christian Legal Centre, has now been settled on confidential terms.

As part of the resolution, however, Watford Borough Council has committed to working with Mrs Culf again and reaffirmed its commitment “to the principles of freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression”.

In 2024, Mrs Culf launched formal legal proceedings against the council and went public with her story, citing breach of contract, discrimination, harassment, misfeasance in public office, negligence, intimidation, defamation, conspiracy, and malicious falsehood. She argued that her treatment amounted to unlawful interference with her Christian beliefs.

The dispute arose from a private, and what appeared to be an amicable conversation, with a council employee while she was setting up her exhibition.

During the exchange, the council official, who was already known to Mrs Culf, shared that their child was “socially transitioning,” that they had attempted to access puberty blockers, and that the family felt supported by others.

While making a cup of tea, Mrs Culf responded politely and sensitively, explaining that because of her Christian beliefs and her experience working with children and young people, she believed that transitioning is harmful.

She also expressed the view that the Tavistock Clinic, since discredited and associated with controversy, should be shut down, and noted that the human brain continues developing until around age 24, meaning that children are “too young to properly assess risk.”

She added: “I wouldn’t be being true to myself if I agreed with you.”

However, the consequences of Victoria expressing her beliefs were severe.

Despite the conversation appearing to conclude on good terms, the colleague later posted on social media accusing Mrs Culf of a “transphobic rant.” This led to the council banning her from access to her own exhibition and informing her that she was under police investigation for a hate crime, claims that were later shown to be false.

Police call logs and records confirmed that the police had immediately concluded that no crime had been committed and that Mrs Culf’s comments were considered protected free speech.

Nevertheless, the council maintained that she was under investigation for a ‘hate crime’, which led Victoria to believe that she could receive a knock at the door at any moment and be arrested in front of her children.

Further disclosed evidence during the case revealed that the council official involved had been receiving advice from the LGBTQI+ charity Ask for Clive, an organisation that partners with Stonewall and promotes a ‘zero tolerance’ to alleged ‘hate’ and actively encourages hate crime reports to the police.

Under pressure linked to the allegations, Mrs Culf was excluded from a community art project, her artwork was damaged during the exhibition, and she suffered reputational harm and loss of work.

The council’s statement

Now, following months of negotiation, in an official statement as part of the settlement, the council said:

“Watford Borough Council is pleased to have reached an amicable settlement regarding the legal claims brought by Mrs Culf. The Council holds Mrs Culf in high regard as a community artist with whom it has enjoyed a longstanding, positive working relationship.

On 6 June 2023, Mrs Culf had a discussion with a council employee in which she expressed her beliefs about gender, particularly her opposition to the transition of children to a different gender.

The Council acknowledges that this is a complex and sensitive subject, and it respects that people hold a range of deeply held views about it, including those expressed by Mrs Culf. Watford is a community where mutual respect for our differences is highly valued, and the Council is committed to ensuring that our town remains a place where everyone can be themselves and be part of a vibrant community.

The conversation in June 2023 between Mrs Culf and the Council’s employee led to some tensions. The Council now wishes to make it clear that it has no animosity towards Mrs Culf and would work with her in the future as a community artist. To this end, Mrs Culf, as a local artist of good standing, will continue to be welcome at the Museum of Watford when it is reopened and will be considered alongside other local artists for work directly or indirectly commissioned by the Council.

The Council also remains firmly committed to the principles of freedom of thought, conscience, religion, and expression, and to the fair and equal treatment of all individuals, whatever their protected characteristics and beliefs, as set out in the Equality Act 2010. The Council will continue to reflect on how it engages with and learns from these matters in ways that promote understanding, respect, and community cohesion.

Watford Borough Council looks forward to a positive working relationship with Mrs Culf in the future.”

‘My view has been vindicated’

Also as officially part of the settlement, Mrs Culf has said:

“After a very difficult three years, I am pleased finally to draw a line under this unfortunate dispute – which, in a healthier society, should not have happened in the first place.

“I am grateful to the Christian Legal Centre and to all others who have stood with me through my ordeal and have now helped to bring it to an end.

“Every child struggling with gender dysphoria deserves compassion, support, and above all protection from being rushed along the dangerous path of ‘transitioning’ towards irreversible medical interventions. The fact that this protection has been denied to so many children, leaving so many young lives in ruins, is one of the gravest wrongs of our time.

“For saying no more than this in a private conversation three years ago, I was cancelled at my own exhibition and reported to the police for ‘a hate crime’. To their credit, the police promptly recognised that they should not interfere with free speech, and decided to take no action. In the meantime, many of those I worked with were told that I was under a police investigation for ‘transphobia’.. Although I was cleared by the police within 48 hours, the incident had a significant and lasting negative impact on my business and professional reputation.

“Since then, however, my view has been vindicated in a series of reports by eminent experts, both in this country and worldwide, most recently in the 2025 report “Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices” published by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

“The lesson for all of us is to learn to debate our disagreements, especially on such important matters as the safety of our children, with respect and tolerance of different views. I hope this experience encourages public bodies to approach disagreement with care, openness and respect for free expression.

“I am pleased that Watford Borough Council now recognises its obligation as a public authority to respect different beliefs, free speech and freedom of thought, conscience and religion. Our dispute ends on a better note than where it began.”

Puberty blockers harm

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said:

“Victoria should never have faced exclusion from her own exhibition for expressing facts that puberty blockers are harmful to children. Her case highlights how easily freedom of expression and Christian beliefs can be undermined when public bodies react disproportionately to disagreement on complex and sensitive issues.

We welcome the Council’s clear commitment to upholding freedom of thought, conscience and expression, and its recognition that Victoria is a valued artist with whom it can work again. It is vital that in a democratic society, people are free to express their beliefs without fear of being silenced, losing careers and being reported to the police.

We hope this outcome encourages public authorities across the country to handle such situations with greater care, ensuring that respect for differing views and the rule of law remain at the heart of public life.”

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