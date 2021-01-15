‘They knew Muslim gangs were working in the prison – someone had to speak out’

15 January 2021

Christian prison chaplain and former detective, Pastor Paul Song, has been suspended for 10 years from all prisons for telling a Sunday newspaper about Islamic extremism dominating HMP Brixton.

Here, he explains the latest on his legal case and why he had to speak out on how Islamic extremism was taking over Brixton prison: “They knew Muslim gangs were working in the prison, someone had to speak out.”

