Nurse in ‘misgendering’ case says Royal College of Nursing abandoned her

A Christian nurse suspended for whistleblowing how she was disciplined for indirectly ‘misgendering’ a transgender paedophile patient has accused the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) of abandoning her during the most traumatic period of her life.

Jennifer, who is being supported by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre, was suspended in April 2025 by Epsom & St Helier University Hospital NHS Trust after exposing what had happened to her to the media.

She now also faces investigation by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for being a ‘risk’ the reputation of the NHS for not using the transgender paedophile’s preferred gender identity during a private call with a doctor.

The patient racially abused her, calling her the N-word multiple times and threatened to assault her.

Despite being the victim of abuse, Jennifer was disciplined, warned, and referred to the regulator which could see her lose her career as a nurse.

It took the Trust a year, and only after media pressure, to acknowledge the abuse and promise an investigation. The Trust apologised for the racist abuse Jennifer experienced to the media, but Jennifer has never received a direct apology.

Four months on, Jennifer remains suspended.

A paying RCN member for 12 years, Jennifer says that when the incident happened the union dismissed her case as not “meritorious” and told her to complete a “reflection” exercise to avoid future ‘misgendering’. She received no support despite the RCN recognising the abuse she experienced.

The Darlington Nursing Union (DNU), which represents Jennifer, has now formally appealed to the RCN to intervene.

The DNU’s letter to the RCN, seen by Christian Concern, argues that Jennifer’s Christian belief in the immutability of sex is protected under law and that she did not directly ‘misgender’ the patient. It calls on the RCN to support nurses who cannot, in good conscience, deny biological reality.

The letter said: “Jennifer is a capable nurse who wants to return to work. Because of her deeply held Christian convictions, she believes that sex is immutable. She will not be compelled to use pronouns that do not reflect that reality, albeit that she did not use the pronouns directly to the patient in any event.

“We are seeking your support for Jennifer and others like her who are competent, compassionate and hard-working nurses but who cannot deny biological reality. This is not an ‘outlier’ opinion, its reasonableness endorsed, inter alia, by recent judicial decisions including For Women Scotland Ltd v The Scottish Ministers [UKSC/2024/0042] and Sandie Peggie v NHS Fife and Beth Upton.

“We have written to the Secretary of State but are hoping you will assist us by using your influence to ensure that nursing does not become a profession where suitability to work is determined by one’s acquiescence to particular ‘acceptable’ beliefs.”

Last month, Fife nurse, Sandie Peggie launched legal action against the RCN for failing to support her after she objected to sharing a changing room with a male doctor identifying as a woman.

The RCN’s national stance on gender identity remains unclear, despite a recent Supreme Court ruling affirming the legal distinction between sex and gender identity.

RCN must take action

Jennifer said: “During the biggest crisis in my life, the RCN abandoned me for over a year. I reached out for help when I was at my most vulnerable, but they left me to face this ordeal alone. I was dismayed when they told me that my legal case would not be meritorious and I should do a ‘reflection’ to ensure this situation did not happen again.

“I’ve been cast adrift by the very organisation that’s supposed to protect nurses like me. Instead of standing by me, they’ve stayed silent.

“It feels like I’ve been treated as a pariah for holding mainstream Christian beliefs. The RCN’s refusal to act has only deepened my isolation.

“Despite being racially abused and suspended for speaking the truth, the RCN has done nothing for over a year. Their inaction speaks volumes.

“I love my job and have always cared for my patients with dignity. But for standing by my beliefs, I’ve been punished, and the RCN has turned its back on me.

“The only reason I haven’t felt completely alone is because of the Christian Legal Centre, Darlington Nursing Union, and the solidarity I share with other nurses like Sandie Peggie, Karen Danson, and the Darlington nurses, who, like me, have been cast aside and treated like pariahs simply for holding standard Christian and biological beliefs.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “Jennifer’s case is a stark example of how ideological conformity is being enforced at the expense of professionalism, truth, and compassion. She has been racially abused, misrepresented, and suspended for speaking out.

“For over a year, the RCN has taken no action to support one of its members who has been racially abused and threatened in the workplace.

“They must take swift and firm action to ensure that nurses are not forced to choose between their Christian beliefs and their profession.”

|