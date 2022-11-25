New book equips Christians to witness to Muslim friends

A new resource to help Christians reach their Muslim friends with the gospel has now been released alongside a book launch in London.

Questions to Ask Your Muslim Friends, written by Beth Peltola and Tim Dieppe, encourages Christians to confidently engage their Muslim friends in serious and meaningful ways. The book is published by Wilberforce Publications.

The authors – modelling their approach on Jesus’ methodology of teaching and engaging people with questions – present their own carefully constructed questions and answers. Along the way, they delve into what the Qur’an and other Islamic teachings say, so that conversations can get to the heart of the matter.

The launch of the book, held in London on Thursday 24 November, featured both authors, joined by Christian Concern co-founders Andrea Williams and Sam Solomon.

Tim Dieppe, who is Head of Public Policy at Christian Concern, commented, “It was great to see so many people enthused about this book and keen to learn how best to engage their Muslim friends in conversations about faith! It was a wonderful atmosphere and I was really encouraged by the response. I pray that God uses this book to inspire many Christians to witness to their Muslim friends with courage and conviction, and that this will lead to many conversions!”.

The book has been commended by many church leaders and ministry leaders including Archbishop Professor Thomas Schirrmacher, Graham Nicholls, Rev Dr Paul Blackham and Dr James R. White.

Dr Mark Durie (Director, Institute for Spiritual Awareness) writes, “This book is dynamite, jam-packed with powerful questions to trigger meaningful spiritual encounters. When talking with your Muslim friends, don’t be caught on the backfoot. This is a must-have tool for anyone who has a heart to share the love of Jesus with Muslims. ‘Questions to Ask your Muslim Friends’ not only suggests great questions but it also puts tools in your hands so you can set the agenda for a life-changing conversation.”

Questions to Ask Your Muslim Friends is available to buy now.

You can also watch more tips from the authors.

