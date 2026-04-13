Jennifer Melle wins settlement from NHS after 10-month-long legal battle

Christian nurse Jennifer Melle claims victory in the 10-month-long legal battle against her employer, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust, who labelled her a ‘potential risk to the public’ for declining to use the preferred pronouns of a patient, a convicted paedophile who wanted to identify as a woman.

In response, the patient repeatedly racially abused Jennifer, but bizarrely, Jennifer was the one who was suspended for 10 months from her job to be investigated and disciplined by the Trust, who also reported her to the professional regulator.

The first investigation concerned Jennifer’s refusal to use a patient’s preferred female pronouns; the second was triggered by her decision to speak publicly about her experience.

Now, however, the Trust has cleared Jennifer of the accusation of improperly publicising the patient’s identity. The disciplinary panel made no finding of misconduct and reinstated her to her job in February.

The Trust has also confirmed that it has issued a written warning to the patient that threatening and racially offensive language will not be tolerated and he may be banned from the Trust’s premises.

Finally, just days before the trial of Jennifer’s claim in Croydon Employment Tribunal, which was due to commence on 13 April, the Trust agreed to settle her claims on the terms legally required to remain confidential.

Despite the settlement, Jennifer’s battle will continue as she faces two ongoing NMC investigations, lengthy processes that can take years to conclude and have the power to restrict or even end her professional career.

“I am relieved, but this should never have happened”

Jennifer, who has been supported throughout her ordeal by lawyers from the Christian Legal Centre, and by the Darlington Nursing Union, said:

“I cannot discuss the terms of the settlement, but generally I am glad that my employer has finally decided to extend an olive branch to me. I look forward to being able to focus on the job I love instead of defending myself against various bizarre accusations.

It should never have come to this. No nurse or other medical professionals should ever have to face what I have faced simply for telling the truth, doing their job, and reporting racist abuse and physical threats from a patient.

I am grateful to the Lord Jesus, to my legal team at the Christian Legal Centre who have stood by me from the very beginning, when, for example, the Royal College of Nursing abandoned me. My ordeal matters not only for me, but for every nurse who should be able to practise according to conscience, biological reality, and basic safeguarding principles without fear.

I have been through the darkest days of my life and it is still far from over. I am still being pursued by the NMC in two separate investigations, one for ‘misgendering’, and one for speaking publicly about what was done to me. That should alarm everyone who cares about fairness, safeguarding, and free speech in our NHS. I will continue to stand up, not just for myself, but for all nurses who deserve protection and respect.”

“A deeply concerning case”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said:

“Jennifer’s case has been one of the most concerning we have ever seen. A dedicated Christian nurse with a spotless 12‑year record was treated as the offender while the man, who racially abused and physically threatened her, was treated as the victim.

Let that sink in: the NHS defended a this man’s gender confusion over the beliefs of a dedicated and compassionate Christian nurse.

Although the matter is now settled, this story is not over. Jennifer is still being investigated by the NMC for refusing to use this man’s preferred gender identity and for speaking publicly about her experience. That should trouble anyone who cares about freedom of thought, speech, and conscience.

Jennifer has shown remarkable courage. We will stand with her until these remaining injustices are fully resolved.”

Six feet tall

Jennifer, 41, who came to the UK from Uganda, has served at St Helier Hospital for 12 years with an unblemished professional record.

On the night of May 22, 2024, Jennifer began her shift at the hospital, where a Pride Progress Flag, symbolising support for ‘transgender’ rights and gender identity affirmation, flew from the rooftop.

Jennifer, who had worked her way up to become a senior nurse, had been told along with her colleagues that Mr X had been brought in for treatment from a men’s prison and was a sex offender.

He entered the hospital chained to two guards and was clearly masculine in appearance, standing over six feet tall and of large build.

At 10pm, a junior colleague approached Miss Melle in a distressed state saying that Mr X wanted to self-discharge. He was shouting and upsetting other elderly and vulnerable patients on the ward.

The doctor had been called for guidance on the discharge but had not yet responded. As the senior nurse on the ward, Jennifer followed her colleague to take charge of the situation and to provide support.

Looking at the patient’s medical records, she saw that the patient was recorded as male, not female or ‘transgender’. On the name board next to the bed, it simply gave the feminine name.

With her colleague finally getting through to the doctor on the phone, Jennifer requested to speak to him. She said to the doctor that: ‘Mr X would like to self-discharge.’

Overhearing the call, enraged Mr X screamed: “Do not call me Mr! I am a woman!”

Still on the phone to the doctor, Jennifer called back to Mr X that she was speaking to the doctor and was working out what medication could be given before he was discharged.

Finishing the call, she approached the patient’s room.

‘Imagine if I called you a n*****?’

Stepping inside, Jennifer found Mr X pacing up and down in chains.

Jennifer politely said: ‘I am sorry I cannot refer to you as her or she, as it’s against my faith and Christian values but I can call you by your name.’

She then began to relay what the doctor had said, but then the abuse and vitriol escalated.

‘Imagine if I called you n*****’, Mr X yelled. ‘How about I call you n*****? Yes, black n*****!’

Jennifer said if he carried on, she would have to call security.

Mr X then lunged threateningly towards Jennifer and pursued her out of the room until he was eventually held back by the guards.

He then shouted: ‘I want your name and NHS number and am going to report you to the police for homophobia and to Patient Advice and Liaison Service’ (PALS).

One of the guards approached Jennifer and said: ‘Why can’t you just call him what he wants?’

Jennifer reiterated what she had already said about her Christian beliefs, and the guard said no more.

Returning, Jennifer said, using Mr X’s feminine name: ‘I got you your pain relief.’

After having the painkillers, Mr X calmed down and was quiet until the morning.

‘God created them male and female’

Afraid and upset, but keeping it inside, Jennifer handed over to colleagues on the next shift but felt unable to speak to anyone about what had happened.

Shortly after arriving home, Jennifer received a call from a colleague who had taken over her shift. They said that Mr X had been shouting for her and repeating the threat that he was going to make a complaint to PALS.

The next time Jennifer was on night shift, she was pulled aside by a ward manager and asked to make a statement about what had happened.

After Jennifer relayed that she was still feeling impacted by the racial and potential physical attacks, she was told that despite that she still had to respect “equality and diversity” according to the Nursing and Midwifery Council code of conduct.

Jennifer said she had no issues with people’s sexuality but also asked where the respect was for her Christian beliefs and said that she ‘could not deny biological reality’.

As a Christian, Jennifer believes that the Bible is unambiguous about human sex, as it is written in Genesis 1:27, that:

‘So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them, male and female he created them.’

Over the next few days Jennifer said she felt pressured to provide management with a statement.

She was then told that she must attend a meeting with HR and that if she refused to comply, she would be sent home until an investigation was completed.

Suspended for speaking out

An investigation report subsequently concluded that: ‘the Code of Conduct outlines that in order to treat people as individuals and to uphold their dignity nurses should avoid making assumptions and should recognise Diversity and individual choice.’

The report cited the NMC Code of Conduct which states that nurses should ‘not express your personal beliefs (including political, religious or moral beliefs) in an inappropriate way. Therefore, although [Jennifer] felt unable to identity Patient X using the preferred pronouns due to her religion, as outlined in the NMC Code of Conduct, it could be perceived that [Jennifer’s] actions could…be seen as a potential breach of the code.’

She was accused of ‘not respecting the patient’s preferred identity’ and told her actions and behaviour had ‘fallen short of the Trust’s value of Respect’.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, Jennifer took legal action against the Trust on the grounds of harassment, discrimination, victimisation, and breaches of freedom of thought, conscience and Christian beliefs.

Matters escalated dramatically in March 2025 after Jennifer spoke publicly about her experience.

Following widespread media coverage, including front‑page national reporting, she was immediately suspended, escorted off the hospital premises in tears, and accused of a “data breach”.

The Trust later abandoned this allegation after an internal investigation found no wrongdoing following significant media and political exposure and pressure.

Jennifer believes the data‑breach allegation was used as a pretext for punishing her for whistleblowing and that the process did not adequately consider whistle-blower protections.

She has also described her sense of abandonment by the Royal College of Nursing, which advised her only to “do a reflection” and declined to intervene.

She describes the suspension period as “the darkest of my life,” marked by fear, anxiety and uncertainty as a single mother.

When her story broke, J.K. Rowling expressed support on X, writing: “This is obscene. The NHS is about to waste yet more taxpayers’ money by trying to vilify a dedicated nurse for knowing a man when she sees one.”

A case that reached the heart of Westminster

The case rapidly drew national and political attention. Questions were raised in Parliament, and Shadow Equalities Minister Rt. Hon. Claire Coutinho intervened in December 2025, prompting the Trust to postpone a disciplinary hearing widely expected to result in Jennifer’s dismissal for the alleged ‘data breach.’

The build-up to Jennifer’s reconvened hearing saw the launch of a cross-party petition, calling on Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust not to dismiss Jennifer.

The letter was signed by:

Rebecca Paul MP (Reigate, Conservative), Rosie Duffield MP (Canterbury, Independent), Joani Reid MP (East Kilbride and Strathaven, Labour), Mary Glindon MP (Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend, Labour), Tonia Antoniazzi MP (Gower, Labour), Danny Kruger MP (East Wiltshire, Reform), Carla Lockhart MP (Upper Bann, DUP), and Jim Shannon MP (Strangford, DUP).

Ms Coutinho also wrote to Sir Mark Lowcock, Chief Executive, and James Blythe, Chairman of Jennifer Melle’s Trust, urging them to intervene to prevent disciplinary action being taken against her.

In early 2026, under mounting public scrutiny and after a cross‑party petition calling for Jennifer’s protection, the Trust reversed course. On 20 January, it dropped the data‑breach accusation entirely, confirmed Jennifer had done nothing wrong, and reinstated her.

Despite this clear vindication, the Trust has never issued an apology for the distress and professional harm she endured.

After 10 months suspended, in February 2026, Jennifer returned to work and received an outpouring of support from staff and members of the public.

After being pressed on Jennifer’s on the floor of the House of Commons by Ms Coutinho, Women and Equalities Minister Bridget Phillipson also agreed to meet Jennifer personally to discuss her treatment.

Meeting Phillipson in parliament, alongside Health Minister, Karin Smyth, both ministers confirmed that no nurse in the NHS should be compelled to use a patient’s preferred pronouns.

Badenoch vows to hold NMC to account

In March 2026, Jennifer met and former Minister for Women and Equalities Kemi Badenoch. Badenoch underscored the seriousness of the case, while Phillipson confirmed in Parliament that no nurse in the NHS should be compelled to use preferred pronouns, a statement highlighting the national implications of Jennifer’s experience.

Following her meeting with the nurses, Ms Badenoch reaffirmed her stance that a Conservative government would strengthen legal protections for biological sex in healthcare and single‑sex spaces.

The Conservative leader said:

“These women are not activists or agitators, they are hard-working professionals who care deeply about their patients and take pride in doing their jobs properly.

Yet, for holding firm on the basic truth of biological sex, they have been the victims of a state-sponsored witch-hunt. I am relieved they are now back at work, but the fact they are still under investigation by the NMC is a disgrace.

If this kind of nonsense is allowed to stand, it won’t be long until there’s another Jennifer Melle. More good nurses will be dragged through the same ordeal for stating simple facts. More professionals silenced for doing their job properly.

A Conservative government will make it explicit in law and guidance that biological sex matters in healthcare, full stop. We will protect single-sex spaces for staff and patients. We will ensure regulators, like the NMC, focus on professional standards, not ideological enforcement. And we will back clinicians who speak the truth, not hound them out of their jobs for it.

You should not lose your livelihood for believing in biology. And patients should never be put at risk because politicians are too weak to confront a fashionable lie.”

Despite her vindication and support, the government has confirmed that the NMC is answerable to no one, and it remains to be seen whether they will continue their cases against Jennifer, and the four Darlington nurses who have also been reported for speaking about their experiences.

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