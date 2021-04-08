‘I do my job by obeying the current laws but still fulfilling the commission’

8 April 2021

Charges have been dropped against a Christian street preacher, Andrew Sathiyavan, who had been arrested, put in a cell for six hours and charged £400.

Watch as Andrew explains what happened when the police arrived and why preaching the gospel during this ongoing crisis is so important.

