Christian PCSO barred for questioning Islam wins legal settlement

A Christian former police community support officer has won a legal settlement from North Yorkshire Police after taking legal action when he was forced out of his role and permanently barred from policing for asking questions about Islam during mandatory diversity training.

Luke Salmons, a former Police Community Support Officer (PCSO), brought legal claims against the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, alleging the force unlawfully discriminated against him because of his Christian beliefs and violated his rights to freedom of religion and expression under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Supported by the Christian Legal Centre, the matter has now settled without the need for Mr Salmons to pursue his case to trial before the Employment Tribunal.

Mr Salmons’ case offers a rare insight into the level of political and ideological control being exercised through so‑called ‘diversity’ training within the UK police, raising serious concerns about freedom of religion, freedom of expression, and the treatment of Christians and other dissenting voices in public institutions.

Mr Salmons resigned during a prolonged suspension in May 2025 due to the severe impact the process was having on him and his family. Despite this, he was later dismissed for “gross misconduct” in July 2025 and placed on the Police Barred List, preventing him from ever working in policing again.

He brought claims including constructive dismissal, direct and indirect religious discrimination, harassment under the Equality Act 2010, and unlawful interference with his rights under Articles 9 and 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

His legal case argued that North Yorkshire Police operated a one‑sided interpretation of equality and diversity, excluding orthodox Christian beliefs while privileging others. Training sessions advertised as “safe spaces”, his claim stated, were only safe for views aligned with prevailing institutional ideology.

The case has now been settled on confidential terms.

“Islam is a religion of peace” mantra in training

The legal action centred on events beginning in autumn 2024, when Mr Salmons attended a compulsory pilot training programme intended to help develop a new North Yorkshire Police policy on race, religion and culture. The course was delivered by external trainers and presented as a “safe space” where officers were encouraged to ask challenging questions.

During one session on race, religion and culture, Mr Salmons recalls trainers repeatedly walking up and down the room chanting, “Islam is a religion of peace.”

“At that point,” Mr Salmons said, “it stopped being training and became indoctrination.”

He says training content focused heavily on Islam, with little or no attention given to Christianity. On another occasion, when asked to write a piece about Easter for the internal staff intranet, he was instructed that it could not include Bible verses.

Matters escalated on 8 October 2024 during a section of the Culture, Race and Religion course delivered by a Muslim police sergeant. Participants were explicitly told they were free to discuss difficult topics.

During the session, Mr Salmons asked the sergeant for his thoughts on the situation in Gaza and the Middle East, where Islamist groups such as Hamas commit atrocities in the name of Islam. Following that discussion, he asked a follow‑up question about how the sergeant understood the term “jihad”.

The exchange was respectful but robust. The sergeant engaged fully and later invited Mr Salmons to continue the conversation over coffee.

Mr Salmons referenced a widely published Christian book, Answering Jihad – A Better Way Forward by former Muslim and New York Times bestselling author Nabeel Qureshi. He later brought the book to work in case it was requested, but never offered it to anyone.

Sudden suspension and secret allegations

Despite reassurances that the sessions were safe spaces for free discussion, Mr Salmons was suspended on 10 October 2024, just two days later.

On a separate occasion, during antisemitism training where questions were openly encouraged, Mr Salmons was shut down by his inspector for asking relevant questions about how the government was tackling antisemitism.

In the lead‑up to his suspension, concerns were increasingly raised about his expressed beliefs during training. He was reprimanded for mild comments about antisemitism in the UK and, during a sexual behaviour training session, expressed concern, from a Christian perspective, about the normalisation of underage sex and pornography involving minors.

He was later reported for being “combative and critical of the views expressed in the training” and explicitly told that he was not permitted to discuss his morals in the workplace. Mr Salmons found this contradictory, given that policing operates under a Code of Ethics, which by its nature involves moral reasoning.

According to his legal claim, a female inspector told him she “did not like his beliefs”, particularly on LGBT issues. Mr Salmons found this strange, as he had never raised questions or engaged in discussions about LGBT matters unless directly asked by colleagues.

In October 2024, without warning, the same inspector told him to leave his warrant card and phone behind and sent him home. He was formally suspended the following day.

During this period, and without his consent, a colleague accessed his locker and removed Answering Jihad – A Better Way Forward, which was photographed and circulated to senior officers.

Unbeknown to Mr Salmons, in December 2024, the inspector also emailed a superintendent about the case, copying in the Professional Standards Department (PSD) in what Mr Salmons alleges was an attempt to influence the investigation, contrary to policy requiring independent inquiry by PSD without interference from parties instigating proceedings.

In this email the inspector also alleged he posed an “organisational risk” and held “racist and homophobic” views. These claims were never put to him for response and are believed to relate to his questioning during training.

Mr Salmons also raised concerns about how statements were gathered during the subsequent investigation. He said those selected to provide statements were individuals whose views aligned with an approved narrative. Welfare officers, he alleged, provided statements against him despite having conflicts of interest and should not have been acting in that role.

During his suspension, Mr Salmons recalls being intentionally isolated. He said he received welfare calls late on Sunday evenings which he felt were perfunctory, made simply to “tick a box” rather than provide meaningful support. He was particularly alarmed that these calls were made by colleagues who had also provided statements against him.

For several months, Mr Salmons heard nothing further while remaining suspended. In March 2025, he wrote to senior officers explaining the toll the suspension was taking on his mental health and his family, and requesting to return to work. The letter went unanswered.

In May 2025, having received no update and with the pressure mounting, Mr Salmons resigned.

Overturned barring on appeal

Despite his resignation, North Yorkshire Police convened a gross misconduct hearing and, on 17 July 2025, dismissed Mr Salmons in his absence.

The disciplinary panel accused him of “discreditable conduct”, expressing religious and political beliefs “not aligned with NYP policies”, and having a “targeted intent” to push his views on Islam.

He was placed on the Police Barred List, preventing him from working in policing for at least five years and potentially for life.

Supported by lawyers at the Christian Legal Centre, Mr Salmons appealed the decision, highlighting inconsistencies in witness evidence, reliance on hearsay, and the failure to distinguish between respectfully asking questions and expressing extremist views.

He also argued that a double standard had been applied, noting that while he was criticised for possessing a book, the Muslim officer had offered to provide him with reading material about Islam.

During the process, Mr Salmons said he was advised to apologise, something he now regards as his biggest regret, and which he believes was later used to undermine him further.

He was vindicated on appeal, however, and told by the Chief Constable that he should have received training rather than being sacked.

In the appeal outcome, the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police, Tim Forber, wrote to Mr Salmons:

“Having considered the full file, including the interviews with yourself, the statements of witnesses, the determination of the panel as well as the submissions made in your appeal I have drawn the following conclusions.

You have on a number of occasions engaged in discussions, or provided feedback, primarily in training settings which have at times made people feel uncomfortable and unsettled. I do not however find that this represents a breach amounting to gross misconduct of any of the Police Staff Standards of Professional Behaviour.

North Yorkshire Police (NYP) is an inclusive employer and respects the rights of all individuals to their beliefs, but expression of those beliefs must always be with due consideration of respect and courtesy.

I believe these matters could potentially have been dealt with more appropriately in-line with reflective learning under the reflective practice review process (RPRP).

In consideration of the above, I therefore do not agree with the panel finding of gross misconduct and your appeal is upheld. Had you still been employed by NYP, I would have recommended reflective practice (RPRP) in-line with the Staff Discipline Procedure.

Consequently you will not be on the College of Policing barred list.”

Personal toll on his family

Speaking about the ordeal, Luke, who is now working for a Christian charity supporting the homeless, said:

“This process devastated me and my family. For months we lived in total uncertainty, with my reputation being shredded in secret.

“The most frightening moment was being told I was effectively banned from policing for life. I have always served the public with integrity, and to be told that asking honest questions made me unfit to be an officer was crushing.

“I resigned not because I had done anything wrong, but because the silence, the delay and the pressure became unbearable for my wife and children.

“I believed I was on safe ground when the training sessions invited open discussion. I quickly discovered that questioning Islam is now treated as wrongthink within North Yorkshire Police. I felt pushed out.

“I was pleased to be vindicated by the Chief Constable who appeared alarmed by what had happened to me. But it was too little too late.

“I am pleased to have now reached a settlement, I want to move on with my life but believe radical national change is needed in our police force”

Andrea Williams, Chief Executive of the Christian Legal Centre, which supported the case, said:

“The rise and influence of Islam in our institutions is rapid and alarming.

“Luke’s case should concern everyone. It exposes how ‘inclusivity’ training within the police has, in practice, become a vehicle for enforcing a narrow ideological orthodoxy, where only approved views are permitted and lawful questioning is punished.

“Luke was explicitly invited to speak openly in what was presented as a safe space, only to be suspended, investigated, and driven out for doing exactly that. This was not about misconduct, it was about control and driving out any opposing beliefs.

“The message this sends is chilling: that Islam and prevailing secular orthodoxy is now treated as beyond question, while Christians and others are subjected to disproportionate scrutiny and sanction simply for asking reasonable questions during training.

“This case demands urgent political attention. It reveals a profound failure of leadership and neutrality within public institutions, and it raises serious questions about whether the Home Office and those responsible for police oversight are willing, or able, to confront the ideological capture that is eroding freedom of belief and expression from within.”

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