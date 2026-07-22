Witchcraft in RE? Groups challenge ‘consensus’ claim

Head of Education Steve Beegoo responds to the potential for paganism and witchcraft to be included in children’s Religious Education lessons

Religious Education (RE) organisations and Christian teachers have become deeply disturbed by the drafting processes for the new National Curriculum for schools in England and the proposed content of Paganism and even Witchcraft. They have also been shocked by the media messaging that a ‘consensus’ has been reached across religious groups, regarding changes to the statutory subject where Christianity currently remains as the principal area of study in English schools.

New centralised approach

The content of RE has historically been overseen by the Local Authority, local churches, teachers and religious groups. But the new National Curriculum will specify what is taught in RE and could change forever what’s left of Christian teaching in state schools.

It could also result in the introduction of an entirely new approach to RE; an approach based upon ‘personal worldviews’, and which could include the prioritisation of any broad belief system to be taught to children. There is much at stake.

Yet those involved in teaching RE, following the Francis review of the National Curriculum, seem to have been significantly alarmed by what has occurred. Those who have been directly involved are now breaking their silence. They do not agree that a consensus has been reached by any stretch of the imagination. They are concerned at the lack of a democratic process which has normally been the modus operandi for Religious Education, which could lead to increasingly inappropriate RE for children. In my role on the committee of Religious Education Network (REN) I have also been able to stay in touch with these developments and have noted the deep concerns of those involved.

False claim of ‘consensus’

Under guidance from those running these concerning processes, Bridget Phillipson (then Secretary of State for Education) stated, “In such fractured times, it should be a source of hope that those representing the full spectrum of religion in this country have reached consensus on the most fundamental of points: what our children should learn about the world’s faiths, communities and traditions.”

The Religious Education Network (REN) has published a briefing in collaboration with the Independent Schools Religious Studies Association (ISRSA) refuting this saying, “Many teachers may assume that representatives from across the Religious Education sector worked collaboratively to develop the proposed Programmes of Study. That is not what happened.”

Unlike other subject review processes, they explain that:

“Reference Groups were not established to write or collaboratively develop the proposed National Curriculum. Instead: members were invited to comment briefly on Programmes of Study that had already been substantially drafted; opportunities for detailed scrutiny and discussion were limited; documents could generally not be retained or circulated for detailed examination; the identity of those who drafted the Programmes of Study was not disclosed to the wider reference groups; the basis upon which those individuals had been selected was not explained; alternative draft programmes were not considered alongside the published drafts.” “These features of the process make it difficult to reconcile participants’ experience with subsequent public statements that the proposals emerged through “genuine consensus” across the Religious Education sector. REN also raises a number of substantive concerns regarding the content of the proposed curriculum, including its underlying conceptual framework, the role of personal worldview, and the implications for the future of locally determined Religious Education.”

Worldviews

There has been much controversy in the RE world over the well-funded Religious Education Council’s proposals based around a sociological rather than theological approach to RE. Their proposals, built on the concept of ‘Worldviews’, have been regularly put to ministers. Many believe we should not be presenting religions to children from a secular perspective as merely changing sociological phenomena, but that the limited curriculum time should be given to learning about religious truth claims which need to be understood and examined, where the teaching and stories of Christianity remain substantially taught.

Paganism

Specific concerns are raised by the REN regarding, “the inclusion of humanism and paganism within a curriculum with limited teaching time. These issues deserve careful consideration during public consultation.”

In their position paper, REN states:

“Paganism was also indicated as a religion to be studied despite concerns about the blurred lines between this and witchcraft, satanism, and other dangerous practices. Safeguarding red flags have been raised. Discernment in this area is severely lacking, with REOnline (a popular resource hub) linking Paganism content with Children of Artemis where you can find a “Spell of the Day” (for example, a spell for panic attacks which tells you to take the phone off the hook, isolate yourself, and recite a pagan spell) or Witchfest VIP membership for 5% off at the bar or 10% off Avalonia Publishing, which sells a book teaching “how to call upon both angelic and demonic powers as necessary.” “Needless to say, the worldview framing influencing the drafts makes space to move away from understanding the historic and contemporary significance of Christianity and other influential religions to seeing every point of view as a worldview. This framing of RE means that under this drafting the rich traditions of our nation and the traditions of the world will be moved aside for things like “ethical veganism.” Most children receive one hour a week’s teaching of RE. What is the best use of that time?”

Christian teachers

Christian parents and teachers should be deeply concerned as to what may be proposed once the formal publishing of a draft National Curriculum for RE comes to light this September. Members of the Association of Christian Teachers (ACT) were also involved in the process that was presented as having achieved consensus. They have also expressed serious concerns about what has transpired which include:

“The inclusion of a wider range of belief systems, including suggestions that Paganism could be included as a distinct area of study. This raises questions about the basis on which belief systems are selected and the balance of the curriculum.”

They highlight that:

“Several organisations and individuals closely associated with the development of the draft curriculum have also advocated for the abolition of Christian collective worship and a more secular understanding of religion’s place in schools. While these are distinct policy issues, they pave the way towards a shift away from Christianity being taught or practiced in English schools. “We therefore encourage Christian teachers, parents and church leaders to engage constructively with the forthcoming consultation, helping to ensure that RE remains academically rigorous, theologically accurate and capable of building a depth of understanding of different religious groups.”

Action

At Christian Concern we are at the forefront of those seeking to hold back the tide of secularism, and to teach what is true to children. The processes which are coming to light, and their potential for deeply concerning content to be delivered to children across England, should spur us to respond in prayer and action. You can write to your MP highlighting your own concerns for the schools in your area. When the curriculum is published, we will provide advice and support on how to respond to any consultation.

We expect the new draft curriculum to be published sometime in the autumn, and this will be followed by a public consultation which we will be engaging with and encouraging people to respond to when the time comes.

Please do look at our Education Website, where you will find resources that will challenge, equip and inspire you towards actions which will result in sound teaching about Christ to the next generation.

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